Promising Prospect Has Duke Basketball on 'Dream School' List
Hassan Koureissi stacks up No. 120 overall and No. 2 in New York among 2026 recruits, per the On3 rankings. While it may be too early to expect any rising juniors outside the top 25 or so to garner much Duke basketball attention, the 6-foot-3, 170-pound guard mentioned during his recent chat with Pro Insight that the Blue Devils are one of three programs he most wants to hear from when it comes to potential "dream school" suitors.
Kentucky and UCLA are the first two he noted.
"And Duke," Koureissi added. "Duke, definitely."
It's worth pointing out that Koureissi attends Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.), the same prep powerhouse that produced 2021-22 Duke basketball one-and-done sharpshooter and second-year Atlanta Hawks reserve forward AJ Griffin.
A confident downhill playmaker and smooth spot-up shooter, Koureissi responded to Pro Insight's question about his strengths by talking about defense first.
"I'm a guy who loves to guard the best players, guard the team's best guard," he said, . "I play good on and off the ball, and I'm just a warrior on the court. I love to win."
Thus far, he's landed offers from Dayton, St. John's, Manhattan, Iona, St. Bonaventure, and Saint Louis.
Playing for a loaded PSA Cardinals E16 squad on the Nike EYBL circuit this spring and summer, Hassan Koureissi is averaging 7.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in only 15.5 minutes per game.
