Duke Basketball Pro Chokes Up Reflecting on First Year Overseas
Jabari Parker was on the cover of Sports Illustrated as a junior at Simeon Career Academy in Chicago. He became a consensus First Team All-American and the USBWA National Freshman of the Year in his lone Duke basketball campaign.
Following his prolific year with the Blue Devils, he came off the board No. 2 overall at the 2014 NBA Draft. He proceeded to average 14.1 points and 5.0 rebounds across eight years in the league. However, he dealt with a myriad of injuries that limited his potential for stardom.
Now, roughly 2.5 years since playing in his last NBA game, the 29-year-old Parker is fresh off his first season overseas, an injury-free experience serving as a key piece to the rotation for an FC Barcelona squad that won roughly two-thirds of its outings. He played 66 games, posting 10.9 points and 3.5 boards per contest while shooting 47.3 percent from the field, 38.7 percent from three, and 82.5 percent at the line.
On Sunday, it culminated with Parker going viral twice on social media.
First, there was his posterizing dunk on Real Madrid's 7-foot-3 Edy Tavares, proving again that he still has plenty of athleticism left in his tank:
And following FC Barcelona's season-ending loss, he spoke at length to the media about the appreciation he has for his teammates and coaches. But when asked about what the experience has meant to him as a player and person, Parker was unable to speak through his seemingly overwhelming deep emotions:
He admirably wore his heart on his sleeve, though, just by choking up in the moment.