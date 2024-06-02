Incoming Duke Basketball Star Makes Kids Earn Follow Back
Between the competitive fire exhibited on the sidelines in the adults' K Academy games and interactions with the younger attendees in the program's practice facility, the soon-to-be famed 2024 Duke basketball recruiting class, coming in at No. 1 in the country, seemed right at home in Durham this past week.
Well, one of the six pieces to that collection wasn't on campus, as five-star center Patrick Ngongba II is in Buenos Aires with the USA Basketball Men's U18 National Team getting ready for the FIBA AmeriCup tipping off on Monday.
But courtesy of the Duke basketball social media team's posted videos, fans got a glimpse into the characters of the newbies on hand. That's not to mention a few appearances on camera by the four inbound transfers and returning guards Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster, as well as past players galore.
The award for funniest video and photos probably belongs to the projected centerpiece of the 2024-25 Blue Devils in top-ranked freshman forward Cooper Flagg. Check out the 6-foot-9, long-limbed phenom, whose No. 2 jersey appeared to be a hit, requiring a few kids to do sprints in order to gain a coveted follow back from him on social media:
And as the Duke basketball account pointed out in captioning the following pics, "If you come thru for K Academy...your kids may have the opportunity to get their shots blocked by Cooper Flagg!"
Arguably the most fiery competitor among Duke rookies is five-star forward Isaiah Evans, evident in this "hype man" clip:
Now, in terms of smiles and commanding stature, there's no doubt that five-star center Khaman Maluach, a 7-foot-1, 250-pounder from South Sudan and projected one-and-done lottery pick alongside Flagg, stole that show while looking more than comfortable in Cameron Indoor Stadium:
Watch this preview of Maluach's budding friendship with one of the guards who looks to lob it up to him with regularity next season in Proctor, the Australia-to-Duke rising junior:
Plus, Maluach had the chance to chat with a fellow member of the "7-footerhood" in former two-year Duke basketball center and current second-year Charlotte Hornets big man Mark Williams:
Five-star forward Kon Knueppel checked in with his focused, positive vibes:
So did four-star sharpshooter Darren Harris:
Most of Duke's freshmen will return later this month when they officially move in for summer school and workouts with the transfer additions and returning players. At that time, judging by recent years, five-on-five scrimmage highlights should start popping up on occasion.
