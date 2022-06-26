Prestonwood Christian (Texas) small forward Jalen Shelley already holds double-digit offers, mostly from major conferences. But the 6-foot-8, 175-pound lefty, a four-star who ranks No. 38 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, is not shy about his desire for a Duke basketball offer.

Alex Brown of Pro Insight recently asked Shelley which school he wants to hear from next. His response was as straightforward as they come:

"My answer will always be Duke. Once you get that offer, you know you're like that."

Shelley is not among the handful of 2024 prospects to report hearing from the Blue Devil staff since June 15, when college coaches could begin contacting rising high school juniors directly.

Any chance Jalen Shelley ends up on the Duke basketball wishlist?

First, Jalen Shelley seems to grasp the strides he must make in his game. After all, his development on the hardwood remains in its infancy. And that's due to his not falling in love with basketball until middle school while growing up in the football-centric city of Frisco, Texas.

Here's how Shelley described his strengths and weaknesses to Brown:

"I am not a slow, lengthy 6-foot-8 guy — I can move! I can shoot the ball really well, but I really want to get stronger finishing through contact. I want to get stronger for sure...I feel like I can play and guard 1-5 if needed."

First-year Duke head coach Jon Scheyer has extended four 2024 offers. The recipients are five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson, five-star small forward Naas Cunningham, five-star small forward Bryson Tucker, and four-star small forward Darren Harris.

Seeing that 75 percent of those talents play Jalen Shelley's listed position, perhaps his only shot at crossing "Duke offer" off his list of goals is if a few of the above targets eliminate the Blue Devils from contention.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.