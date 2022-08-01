In recent weeks, the buzz surrounding Duke basketball's potential pursuit of Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) rising junior Dylan Harper had been growing.

The 6-foot-5, 180-pound lefty combo guard noted that the Blue Devils were among those recruiting him the hardest back in mid-July. And Harper, the son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, told Jamie Shaw of On3 that he plans to check out the program in person soon.

RELATED: Blue Devils to host 2024 combo guard Dylan Harper

Then on Monday afternoon, Harper tweeted that he reeled in an offer from first-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer. Judging by his comments to Joe Tipton of On3, it made his day to see the Blue Devils enter the fray:

"When I got it, I was happy. [Scheyer] FaceTimed me and everything. It was a dream come true. Every kid dreams of getting an offer from a school like Duke, Kentucky, Kansas, and schools like that. So when I got it, I was just happy, really."

Harper continued:

"[Duke] is a great program. A lot of Jersey people go there, and you see they're all in the league now. It would be a blessing if I could do the same thing."

Other notable schools that have extended an offer to Harper include Auburn, Georgetown, Indiana, Rutgers, Texas Tech, and UCLA.

The rising stock of new Duke basketball recruiting target Dylan Harper

Within the past week, Dylan Harper has jumped six spots to No. 27 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite. In doing so, his rating earned the coveted fifth star.

That jump likely stems from Harper's versatile play on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer, where he averaged 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.

Dylan Harper is the sixth recruit from the 2024 class to end up on the Duke basketball wishlist. The other five holding Blue Devil offers are five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson, five-star small forward Naas Cunningham, five-star small forward Bryson Tucker, four-star small forward Darren Harris, and four-star center James Brown.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.