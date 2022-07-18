Compass Prep (Ariz.) shooting guard Vyctorius Miller is a 6-foot-5, 170-pound smooth five-star who ranks No. 9 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite. One would think that high of a rating and ranking might translate into the rising junior already holding offers from the Duke basketball recruiting powerhouse and its Kentucky counterpart.

Nope. Not yet, anyway.

But this week, Miller told 247Sports national recruiting insider Travis Branham that the Blue Devils and Wildcats are among the growing number of high-major programs in contact with him. He also noted that Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, UCLA, and USC feel like the schools prioritizing him the most at this stage.

Why no Duke basketball offer?

Duke and Kentucky are perhaps frontrunners for another coveted 2024 shooting guard in Lake Highlands (Texas) five-star Tre Johnson, who boasts a No. 3 composite ranking.

That's one possible explanation for any delay in first-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer and Kentucky chief John Calipari officially entering the fray for Miller.

Whatever the reason, Branham indirectly suggested Scheyer and Calipari could run out of time to show Miller that their interest is serious:

"Miller is wasting no time in his recruitment and is already planning to lock in official visits following the live periods."

It sounds as though Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, UCLA, and USC are the most likely to fill his official-visit calendar in the fall.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.