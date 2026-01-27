Social Media Reacts to Duke's Blowout Against Louisville
In this story:
Duke is coming off a huge victory against Wake Forest with a 90-69 win. After starting off the 10 minutes of the first half slow against the Demon Deacons, the Blue Devils found a rythem and pulled away. Now, Duke will look to complete the sweep against Louisville tonight. In the last matchup, Louisville was without star freshman Mikel Brown but will have him back this time.
Let's see how Duke fans reacted to the game.
First Half
Duke would make its first three-point attempt by Cameron Boozer to take the lead. Then Louisville would quickly follow it with a three of their own.
Isaiah Evans then had a driving layup and followed that with a deep three-point make. Then Caleb Foster would have a three of his own. Heading into the first TV timeout, Duke would go 3-for-4 from three and lead, 13-6.
Duke has been very efficient scoring the ball against the Cardinals, a big change from the Blue Devils' previous game against Wake Forest.
The Cardinals are no pushover, as they continued to make shots and battle. At the second TV timeout, Louisville trailed by only two.
Both teams would then struggle to make shots.
The Cardinals would finally make another field goal and take a 25-24 lead. Then Duke sophomore big man Patrick Ngongba had an and-one play.
To end the first half, Duke would take over on both ends of the court. Isaiah Evans would get fouled at the three-point line to put the Blue Devils up 38-28 and head into halftime up 10.
Second Half
Duke would immediately pick up right where they left off, scoring eight quick points and making the Cardinals call an early timeout.
Duke and Louisville would then trade baskets to keep the score difference at 16 points.
Duke would then break away with a 20-point lead with under 10 minutes remaining in the game.
With just over seven minutes remaining, Duke began running away with the game, as freshman forward Nikolas Khamenia had an and-one opportunity. Duke was leading, 69-45, and had held Mikel Brown to just seven points on 1-for-12 shooting from the field and 1-6 from three and had forced him into three turnovers.
With under a minute left, Duke would go up by 31 and ultimately beat the No. 20-ranked Louisville Cardinals, 83-52.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.