Social Media Reacts to Duke Victory Over Stanford
After holding Cal's top two scorers to a total of 18 points, Duke basketball would go on to beat the Golden Bears, 71-56, on Wednesday night. The No. 6-ranked Blue Devils then dominated defensively in their 80-50 road victory over Stanford on Saturday night.
Let's look at what fans thought about Duke's game against Stanford.
First Half Social Media Reactions
Duke had struggled to start games with great defensive pressure this month. Against Stanford, though, the Blue Devils' defense looked much better out of the gates than previous outings.
Duke started off hot in the first four minutes of the game, leading the Cardinal, 6-2.
Duke would then extend its lead to 12-4 as freshman forward Cameron Boozer became a beast, pouring in nine points on 4-for-5 shooting from the field to start the game.
Duke continued to look impressive on the defensive side of the ball. The Blue Devils held Stanford to shooting 2-for-10 from the field through the first 10 minutes of the game.
Dame Sarr delivered a violent slam to put the Blue Devils up 19-7.
In the first half, Duke played so well on defense that it held Stanford's top scorer, Ebuka Okorie, to just seven points on 2-for-5 shooting from the field.
Duke would dominate the rest of the way heading into halftime, leading by 16 points at 35-19. Cameron Boozer finished with 20 first half points on 9-for-12 shooting from the field and 1-for-2 from 3-point range.
Second Half
Early in the second half, Duke sophomore Patrick Ngongba II was fouled, later deemed a flagrant on Oskar Giltay.
With the Blue Devils up 48-28 with 12:38 remaining in the game, Cameron Boozer had been the primary force for Duke. At that point, Boozer was the only Blue Devil with double-digit points in the game.
Duke completely dominated the rest of the game against Stanford.
With just under seven minutes remaining in the game, the Blue Devils were up by 23 and enjoying all the momentum. At that juncture, Boozer had 27 points, while both Ngongba and sophomore guard Isaiah Evans each had 11.
Duke had also held Stanford's best player, Ebuka Okorie, to just nine points with under six minutes remaining in the game. Okorie had one of his best games of his career against UNC on Wednesday night, but Sarr and the Blue Devils made sure to not let that happen to them.
After seeing him score 36 points against North Carolina, Duke was able to hold Ebuka Okorie to just nine in the game. The Blue Devils' defense stepped up in a big way, as Stanford didn't have a single starter reach double-digit points.
