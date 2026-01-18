Social Media Reacts to Duke Victory Over Stanford

After holding Cal's top two scorers to a total of 18 points, Duke basketball would go on to beat the Golden Bears, 71-56, on Wednesday night. The No. 6-ranked Blue Devils then dominated defensively in their 80-50 road victory over Stanford on Saturday night.

Let's look at what fans thought about Duke's game against Stanford.

First Half Social Media Reactions

Duke had struggled to start games with great defensive pressure this month. Against Stanford, though, the Blue Devils' defense looked much better out of the gates than previous outings.

So far Duke's defensive pressure to start the game has been good. — Brian H (@Dukeblogger) January 17, 2026

DUKE IS DIVING ON LOOSE BALLS pic.twitter.com/cmZrFkDwNj — Crazie Talk (@crazietalker) January 17, 2026

Duke started off hot in the first four minutes of the game, leading the Cardinal, 6-2.

Duke up 6-2 at the under 16… best start since Michigan State — M (@duk3m0nty) January 17, 2026

Duke would then extend its lead to 12-4 as freshman forward Cameron Boozer became a beast, pouring in nine points on 4-for-5 shooting from the field to start the game.

Cameron Boozer is a beast!! Unstoppable force!! 👊🏼💪🏼 — Amy Murray (@VTDukefan) January 17, 2026

Duke continued to look impressive on the defensive side of the ball. The Blue Devils held Stanford to shooting 2-for-10 from the field through the first 10 minutes of the game.

Duke is playing good defense? — VinniePriceIsRight (@DukeForumOT) January 17, 2026

Dame Sarr delivered a violent slam to put the Blue Devils up 19-7.

Dame Sarr is here — Skinny Maluach (@SkinnyBron) January 17, 2026

DAME SARR IS SO HEREEEEE 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — DukeBlueUpdates (@DukeBlueUpdates) January 17, 2026

In the first half, Duke played so well on defense that it held Stanford's top scorer, Ebuka Okorie, to just seven points on 2-for-5 shooting from the field.

Now this looks a lot more like Duke Basketball. — Patrick Ngongba SZN (@CryBabyAubies) January 17, 2026

Duke would dominate the rest of the way heading into halftime, leading by 16 points at 35-19. Cameron Boozer finished with 20 first half points on 9-for-12 shooting from the field and 1-for-2 from 3-point range.

KEEP THE FOOT ON THE GAS DUKE!! — DBK 🟦😈 (@dombknowing) January 18, 2026

Cam Boozer with an all-everything first half on offense. Dame Sarr all over Okorie on defense. Maliq with 5 boards, 2 steals, and 2 assists. Keep playing this defense in the second, and maybe get someone else going on the offensive end, but what a start. Go, Duke! — Lisa Kadlec 🥋🧬 (@lisakadlec) January 18, 2026

Second Half

Early in the second half, Duke sophomore Patrick Ngongba II was fouled, later deemed a flagrant on Oskar Giltay.

Duke wins its challenge to start the half, and Pat Ngongba is awarded two free throws after the flagrant foul. The big man picks up four points in one position, also scoring a layup on a broken possession. — Duke Basketball (@dukebasketball) January 18, 2026

With the Blue Devils up 48-28 with 12:38 remaining in the game, Cameron Boozer had been the primary force for Duke. At that point, Boozer was the only Blue Devil with double-digit points in the game.

"Cameron Boozer and Rest of Duke" is an evergreen graphic for basically every Blue Devils game. — Kerry Miller (@kerrancejames) January 18, 2026

Duke completely dominated the rest of the game against Stanford.

With just under seven minutes remaining in the game, the Blue Devils were up by 23 and enjoying all the momentum. At that juncture, Boozer had 27 points, while both Ngongba and sophomore guard Isaiah Evans each had 11.

This Duke Stanford game has become a varsity vs. JV showdown. The Blue Devils are just bigger, faster and stronger in every aspect. It's a 20-point lead and doesn't feel that close. — Ray Holloman (@Ray_Holloman) January 18, 2026

Duke had also held Stanford's best player, Ebuka Okorie, to just nine points with under six minutes remaining in the game. Okorie had one of his best games of his career against UNC on Wednesday night, but Sarr and the Blue Devils made sure to not let that happen to them.

Watching UNC defend Ebuka Okorie and watching Dame Sarr and Duke defend Ebuka Okorie in the span of a week is real whirlwind — Jordan Majewski (@jorcubsdan) January 18, 2026

Although I don’t root for anyone to preform bad, I think Ebuka Okorie putting up a stinker tonight was important. If he would’ve diced up Duke I probably would have started to put him convos that are a bit too dangerous for the time being😹 — Owen Jury (@ojury_007) January 18, 2026

After seeing him score 36 points against North Carolina, Duke was able to hold Ebuka Okorie to just nine in the game. The Blue Devils' defense stepped up in a big way, as Stanford didn't have a single starter reach double-digit points.

Carolina lost (again) and Duke won (again) perfect day — mia rudd (@miazhaneee) January 18, 2026

Duke had a nice road trip to the west coast and got 2 easy dubs..😎 — Chris Pence None the Richer (@DevilJaguarx82) January 18, 2026

