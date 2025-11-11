Things to Know Ahead of Duke vs. Virginia Matchup
We got a great one on our hands this weekend in College Football in the ACC. The Duke Blue Devils will play host to the Virginia Cavaliers in a massive ACC showdown.
It is going to be a great one between two football programs that do not like each other and two schools looking to keep their ACC Championship game hopes alive. Both teams are coming into this game with only one loss in conference play, and something is going to have to give in this game.
For Duke, they are looking to bounce back from their loss in Week 11. Duke wants to make sure they come into this game ready, and that's how it has been all season long. The Blue Devils have done a great job responding in the game after they suffer a loss. That is something that is going to be important for them as they are looking to continue a good season.
Key Things to Watch Ahead of This Game
- "In the past two games, the Devils have allowed 45 points to Clemson and 37 to UConn. The Tigers had 560 yards in total offense and the Huskies 467 as Clemson averaged 7.8 yards per play and UConn 6.7 yards a play," said Chip Alexander of The Herald Sun."
- "Duke’s injuries at the linebacker position — Nick Morris Jr. and Elliott Schaper both lost for the season — have caused some shuffling and put a lot of responsibility on sophomore Luke Mergott at middle linebacker."
- "But the secondary has been picked on as the Blue Devils looked at different faces and tried to patch things up. UConn did not have a turnover Saturday and remarkably has had one this season, a lost fumble. Duke had three in the game including a pair of interceptions off Mensah."
"Virginia had not lost a fumble this season until Saturday, when it had three. Quarterback Daniel Kaelin, who came in for Morris, had two. The transfer from Nebraska did break off a 54-yard run and nearly scored."
It is going to be interesting to see what the Blue Devils do differently on the defensive side of the ball. They could come at Virginia more with the Blitz, which is something we have not seen them do a ton of this season.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter)HERE