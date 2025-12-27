Why Duke Has a Stronger CFP Shot Next Season

Head coach Manny Diaz has come to Duke and changed the landscape of their football program. The Blue Devils brought in Diaz to help grow the football program back to one that is competing each week and to win the ACC and play in bigger games than they have in recent years.

Diaz got the ball rolling in his first season as Duke's head coach and had a plan coming into the 2025 season. The goal for this team this season was to get to the ACC championship game.

There were many steps they had to take for their thought could become more of a reality. The offseason was one that Duke went all in on, and Diaz had his team believing since day one. That led into the season, and it was not a good start for Duke. Duke dropped a few games to begin the 2025 season, but Diaz made the message clear that they would be taking the season one day at a time and not look back or forward at anything. Focusing on the task at hand was the key.

CFP is a 2026 Goal for Duke

Once ACC play starts, that is where it gets going for Duke this season. Duke made it clear that they were one of the best teams in the conference. And when it came down to the end, they handled their business, and things played out in their favor, and they did what they wanted to do and got to the ACC Championship game. They just did not play and made an appearance; they won the whole thing. It was a game that many did not give them a chance at winning. But a game they believe they could win.

Now in 2026, they will have more goals. One of them is making it to the college football playoffs. That is something they just missed out on this season. The way they get there next season will be by winning the ACC once again and having a better overall record than they did this season. Next season, they will have a good chance to make the playoffs because all the hard-working players who are returning in 2026.

The leaders for this team heading into next season are going to be quarterback Darian Mensah and running back Nate Sheppard. Those two lead the offense this season and will once again do it in 2026. They have a lot more coming back on both sides of the ball, and they will be the team to beat in the ACC next season.

