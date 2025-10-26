What Georgia Tech’s Win Over Syracuse Means for Duke Football
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets sailed by the Syracuse Orange with a 41-16 victory at home on Saturday.
The first quarter was sluggish, as each team mustered only a field goal after the first 15 minutes. However, Georgia Tech's offense was unleashed in the second and third quarters, compiling 31 points during that span.
Quarterback Haynes King had by far his best game from a passing perspective, completing 25-of-31 passes for 304 yards, with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. Albeit it was against Syracuse, which has allowed over 30 points per game this season. However, King was impeccable, executing from the pocket throughout the game.
With all of that in mind, here is how the Yellow Jackets' dominant win on Saturday affects the Blue Devils' chances in the ACC.
What Does Georgia Tech's Win Mean for Duke?
Georgia Tech continued its supremacy in the ACC, improving its overall record to 8-0 and conference record to 5-0. With this win, the Yellow Jackets have virtually eliminated Duke's chances of winning the regular season ACC title.
Georgia Tech's remaining in-conference games feature North Carolina State, Boston College, and Pittsburgh, which is more than a favorable matchup.
King has left much to be desired in the passing game, but if he carries over this type of performance throughout the rest of the regular season, it's going to be impossible for those teams mentioned above to defeat the Yellow Jackets.
As mentioned, Duke is now limited to the second spot in the conference. Georgia Tech would have to lose two of the final three conference games, and Duke would have to win out.
The Blue Devils are still not out of this race, but with as many teams as there are vying for that essential second spot in the ACC title game, their chances to qualify for that have dwindled.
That is why Duke's loss last weekend to Georgia Tech was such a missed opportunity to apply immense pressure on the Yellow Jackets. It would have also cemented the Blue Devils firmly in the driver's seat in this conference.
Duke will have its work cut out for it from here on out and will need to win all the games it should. Fortunately for the Blue Devils, they have a more-than-manageable schedule moving forward.
Compared to the rest of the top teams in the conference, Duke has one of the more favorable remaining schedules.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE