Blue Devil Country

What Georgia Tech’s Win Over Syracuse Means for Duke Football

Georgia Tech's dominant win over Syracuse was not ideal for Duke, which needs some help from lesser teams in the ACC.

Logan Lazarczyk

Oct 25, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) runs the ball against the Syracuse Orange in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) runs the ball against the Syracuse Orange in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets sailed by the Syracuse Orange with a 41-16 victory at home on Saturday.

The first quarter was sluggish, as each team mustered only a field goal after the first 15 minutes. However, Georgia Tech's offense was unleashed in the second and third quarters, compiling 31 points during that span.

Oct 25, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) scrambles against the Syracuse Orange in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Quarterback Haynes King had by far his best game from a passing perspective, completing 25-of-31 passes for 304 yards, with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. Albeit it was against Syracuse, which has allowed over 30 points per game this season. However, King was impeccable, executing from the pocket throughout the game.

With all of that in mind, here is how the Yellow Jackets' dominant win on Saturday affects the Blue Devils' chances in the ACC.

What Does Georgia Tech's Win Mean for Duke?

Oct 25, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) and head coach Brent Key celebrate after at touchdown against the Syracuse Orange in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech continued its supremacy in the ACC, improving its overall record to 8-0 and conference record to 5-0. With this win, the Yellow Jackets have virtually eliminated Duke's chances of winning the regular season ACC title.

Georgia Tech's remaining in-conference games feature North Carolina State, Boston College, and Pittsburgh, which is more than a favorable matchup.

King has left much to be desired in the passing game, but if he carries over this type of performance throughout the rest of the regular season, it's going to be impossible for those teams mentioned above to defeat the Yellow Jackets.

Oct 25, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jamal Haynes (1) runs the ball against the Syracuse Orange in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

As mentioned, Duke is now limited to the second spot in the conference. Georgia Tech would have to lose two of the final three conference games, and Duke would have to win out.

The Blue Devils are still not out of this race, but with as many teams as there are vying for that essential second spot in the ACC title game, their chances to qualify for that have dwindled.

That is why Duke's loss last weekend to Georgia Tech was such a missed opportunity to apply immense pressure on the Yellow Jackets. It would have also cemented the Blue Devils firmly in the driver's seat in this conference.

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws the ball during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Duke will have its work cut out for it from here on out and will need to win all the games it should. Fortunately for the Blue Devils, they have a more-than-manageable schedule moving forward.

Compared to the rest of the top teams in the conference, Duke has one of the more favorable remaining schedules.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE

feed

Published
Logan Lazarczyk
LOGAN LAZARCZYK

Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is a general sports reporter with a strong focus on the Duke Blue Devils On SI. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.