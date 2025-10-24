Ranking Duke’s Schedule Difficulty Among ACC Contenders

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
With all of that in mind, here are the rankings of each contender's remaining schedule from toughest to easiest.
Pittsburgh
Oct 18, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) looks to pass as Syracuse Orange linebacker David Reese (8) pressures during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Oct. 25 - vs. North Carolina State (4-3, 1-2)
Nov. 1 - at Stanford (3-4, 2-2)
Nov. 15 - vs. Notre Dame (5-2)
Nov. 22 - at Georgia Tech (7-0, 4-0)
Nov. 29 - vs. Miami (5-1,1-1)
Oct 18, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Kenny Johnson (2) runs with the ball against the Syracuse Orange during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
This is an absolute gauntlet of a final five weeks, which includes three teams currently ranked in the top 12. Excluding Notre Dame, which is an independent program, Pittsburgh’s remaining opponents are a combined 19-8.
SMU
Oct 4, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs wide receiver Jordan Hudson (2) runs with the ball during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Oct. 25 - at Wake Forest (4-2, 1-2)
Nov. 1 - vs. Miami (5-1, 1-1)
Nov. 8 - at Boston College (1-6, 0-4)
Nov. 22 - vs. Louisville (5-1, 2-1)
Nov. 29 - at California (5-2, 2-1)
Oct 4, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs cornerback Marcellus Barnes Jr. (8) in front of Syracuse Orange tight end Daunte Bacheyie (19) during the second half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Mustangs have their work cut out for them, as they face two currently ranked teams in the country, which include Miami and Louisville. Fortunately for SMU, both of those games are at home, but their remaining opponents’ combined record is 20-12.
California
Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) scrambles away from pressure by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Wesley Williams (97) during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Oct. 24 - at Virginia Tech (2-5, 1-2)
Nov. 1 - vs. Virginia (6-1, 3-0)
Nov. 8 - at Louisville (5-1, 2-1)
Nov. 22 - at Stanford (3-4, 2-2)
Nov. 29 - vs. SMU (5-2, 3-0)
Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) throws against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
California plays against two ranked opponents in back-to-back weeks before closing out its season against SMU, which is currently tied for second in the ACC. Facing three teams with at least five wins could be too much to overcome for the Golden Bears.
Duke
Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) goes to throw the ball against the Elon Phoenix during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images / James Guillory-Imagn Images
Nov. 1 - at Clemson (3-4, 2-2)
Nov. 8 - at UCONN (5-2)
Nov. 15 - vs. Virginia (6-1, 3-0)
Nov. 22 - at North Carolina (2-4, 0-2)
Nov. 29 - vs. Wake Forest 4-2, 1-2)
Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
The Blue Devils have only two games remaining on their schedule against formidable opponents, which are Clemson and Virginia. Other than that, Duke should be able to coast through the rest of this slate. Duke’s opponents for the rest of the season are a combined 17-9.
Virginia
Oct 18, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers defensive back Ja'Son Prevard (10) runs with the ball after intercepting a pass as Washington State Cougars wide receiver Tony Freeman (0) chases in the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Oct. 25 - at North Carolina (2-4, 0-2)
Nov. 1 - at California (5-2, 2-1)
Nov. 8 - vs. Wake Forest (4-2, 1-2)
Nov. 15 - at Duke (4-3, 3-1)
Nov. 29 - vs. Virginia Tech (2-5, 1-2)
Oct 12, 2024; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Grady Brosterhous (19) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
This schedule is somewhat tricky based on the fact that the Cavaliers have three road games remaining, including at Duke. There are no current ranked opponents on the slate, and Virginia’s remaining opponents are a combined 17-16.
Miami
Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) looks for a passing option against the Louisville Cardinals during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct. 25 - vs. Stanford (3-4, 2-2)
Nov. 1 - at SMU (5-2, 3-0)
Nov. 8 - vs. Syracuse (3-4, 1-3)
Nov. 15 - vs. North Carolina State (4-3, 1-2)
Nov. 22 - at Virginia Tech (2-5, 1-2)
Nov. 29 - at Pittsburgh (5-2, 3-1)
Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) handoffs the ball to running back Jordan Lyle (2) against the Louisville Cardinals during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Hurricanes do not have an excuse for winning fewer than three games out of the remaining five. Miami has the best roster and quarterback in every game on this slate. This is a light schedule that does not feature a single ranked opponent.
Georgia Tech
Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) runs with the ball and is defended by Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) during the first half of the game at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Oct. 25 - vs. Syracuse (3-4, 1-3)
Nov. 1 - at North Carolina State (4-3, 1-2)
Nov. 15 - at Boston College (1-6, 0-4)
Nov. 22 - vs. Pittsburgh (5-2, 3-1)
Nov. 28 - vs. Georgia (6-1, 4-1)
Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) hands off the ball to running back Malachi Hosley (0) during the first half of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) celebrates after winning the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct. 25 - vs. Boston College (1-6, 0-4)
Nov. 1 - at Virginia Tech (2-5, 1-2)
Nov. 8 - vs. California (5-2, 2-1)
Nov. 14 - vs. Clemson (3-4, 2-2)
Nov. 22 - at SMU (5-2, 3-0)
Nov. 29 - vs. Kentucky (2-4, 0-4)
Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Keelan Marion (0) carries the football against Louisville Cardinals linebacker Kalib Perry (12) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Cardinals may have the easiest schedule from here on out when juxtaposing it to what the rest of the contenders in the ACC have to deal with. The combined record of the remaining slate, excluding Kentucky, is 18-17.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is a general sports reporter with a strong focus on the Duke Blue Devils On SI. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.