2024 Penn Football Schedule
Penn finished last season 6-4 (3-4 Ivy) as the Quakers lost three games in overtime, including a 3OT loss to No. 19 Harvard. The Quakers are searching for the first Ivy League title since winning back-to-back championships in 2015-16.
Penn's 2024 schedule features three FCS out-of-conference games and seven Ivy League conference games. The Quakers will kick off the 2024 season against Delaware on Sept. 21.
The full 2024 schedule for Penn is below.
Sep. 21: at Delaware
Sep. 28: Colgate
Oct. 5: at Dartmouth
Oct. 12: Bucknell
Oct. 19: Columbia
Oct. 25: Yale
Nov. 2: at Brown
Nov. 9: at Cornell
Nov. 16: Harvard
Nov. 23: at Princeton
* Italics indicate conference matchups
