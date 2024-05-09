Fcs Football Central

2024 Harvard Football Schedule

Harvard finished last season 8-2 (5-2 Ivy) as the Crimson won a share of the Ivy League title for the 18th time in program history. Head coach Tim Murphy announced his retirement after 30 seasons with the Crimson. New head coach Andrew Aurich will lead Harvard into a new era next season.

Harvard's 2024 schedule features three FCS out-of-conference games and seven Ivy League conference matchups. The Crimson will not start the 2024 season until Sep. 21 against Stetson.

The full 2024 schedule for Harvard is below.

Sep. 21: Stetson
Sep. 28: at Brown
Oct. 4: New Hampshire
Oct. 12: at Cornell
Oct. 19: Holy Cross
Oct. 26: Princeton
Nov. 2: at Dartmouth
Nov. 9: Columbia
Nov. 16: at Penn
Nov. 23: Yale

* Italics indicate conference matchups

