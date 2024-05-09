Fcs Football Central

2024 Princeton Football Schedule

Princeton Athletics
Princeton finished last season 5-5 (4-3 Ivy) as the Tigers lost all five games by 10 points or less, including four losses by three or fewer points. The Tigers are searching for the first conference title since 2021.

Princeton's 2024 schedule features three FCS out-of-conference games and seven Ivy League conference matchups. The Tigers will kick off the 2024 season against Lehigh on Sept. 21.

The full 2024 schedule for Princeton is below.

Princeton Football Helmet
Sep. 21: at Lehigh
Sep. 28: Howard
Oct. 5: at Columbia
Oct. 12: at Mercer
Oct. 19: Brown
Oct. 26: at Harvard
Nov. 2: Cornell
Nov. 9: Dartmouth
Nov. 16: at Yale
Nov. 23: Penn

* Italics indicate conference matchups

ZACH MCKINNELL

