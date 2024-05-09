2024 Howard Football Schedule
Howard finished last season 6-6 (4-1 MEAC) as the Bison won a share of the MEAC title for the second consecutive season. The Bison made the first Celebration Bowl appearance in program history.
Howard's 2024 schedule features an FBS matchup against Rutgers, five FCS out-of-conference games, one Division II opponent, and five MEAC conference matchups.
The full 2024 schedule for Howard is below.
2024 Howard Football Schedule
Aug. 31: at Rutgers
Sep. 7: Mercyhurst
Sep. 14: Morehouse
Sep. 21: Hampton
Sep. 28: at Princeton
Oct. 5: Bye Week
Oct. 12: Sacred Heart
Oct. 19: Tennessee State
Oct. 26: at Norfolk State
Nov. 2: Delaware State
Nov. 9: South Carolina State
Nov. 16: at North Carolina Central
Nov. 23: at Morgan State
* Italics indicate conference matchups
