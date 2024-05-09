Fcs Football Central

2024 Howard Football Schedule

Zach McKinnell

Dec 16, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Howard Bison wide receiver Kasey Hawthorne (3) celebrates with quarterback Quinton Williams (1) and offensive lineman Darius Fox (52) after a touchdown against the Florida A&M Rattlers in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Dec 16, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Howard Bison wide receiver Kasey Hawthorne (3) celebrates with quarterback Quinton Williams (1) and offensive lineman Darius Fox (52) after a touchdown against the Florida A&M Rattlers in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Howard finished last season 6-6 (4-1 MEAC) as the Bison won a share of the MEAC title for the second consecutive season. The Bison made the first Celebration Bowl appearance in program history.

Howard's 2024 schedule features an FBS matchup against Rutgers, five FCS out-of-conference games, one Division II opponent, and five MEAC conference matchups.

The full 2024 schedule for Howard is below.

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

2024 Howard Football Schedule

Aug. 31: at Rutgers
Sep. 7: Mercyhurst
Sep. 14: Morehouse
Sep. 21: Hampton
Sep. 28: at Princeton
Oct. 5: Bye Week
Oct. 12: Sacred Heart
Oct. 19: Tennessee State
Oct. 26: at Norfolk State
Nov. 2: Delaware State
Nov. 9: South Carolina State
Nov. 16: at North Carolina Central
Nov. 23: at Morgan State

* Italics indicate conference matchups

Published
Zach McKinnell

ZACH MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018. 