Top 10 FCS Prospects For The 2024 NFL Draft
As the 2024 NFL Draft approaches, scouts and teams dig deep to uncover hidden gems from the FCS. This year's class features an impressive lineup of talent across various positions, each bringing unique skills that could elevate NFL rosters.
Below are the Top 10 FCS prospects to watch in this year's NFL Draft.
No. 1: Kiran Amegadjie | Yale | OL
Kiran Amegadjie stands out for his massive frame—6-foot-5, 326 lbs—and his agility, reminiscent of much lighter players. As a left tackle for Yale, Amegadjie has demonstrated exceptional versatility, quickness, and raw power, potentially making him a valuable asset for both tackle and guard positions in the NFL.
No. 2: Khristian Boyd | Northern Iowa | IDL
Khristian Boyd is a force to be reckoned with on the interior defensive line. His explosive power, relentless drive, and sophisticated hand-fighting skills make him a strong disruptor of NFL pockets. He also has the potential to anchor defensive lines at a professional level.
No. 3: Mason McCormick | South Dakota State | IOL
At 6-foot-4 and 310 lbs, Mason McCormick is known for his powerful initiations and tenacious run blocking. Excelling in gap-man schemes, McCormick is poised to make a significant impact in the NFL with his robust build and run-blocking prowess.
No. 4: Mychal Victor | Alabama State | DB
Mychal Victor offers a unique blend of size and skill in the defensive backfield. At 6-foot-3, he dominates zone coverage and contributes effectively to special teams. His versatility makes him suitable for various roles, including playing as a nickel corner.
No. 5: Isaiah Davis | South Dakota State | RB
Isaiah Davis brings a potent combination of size at 6-foot, 220 lbs, and agility, making him a strong inside zone runner. His one-cut running style and ability to exploit gaps make him a versatile back suitable for the NFL.
No. 6: Sundiata Anderson | Grambling State | EDGE
With explosive athleticism and a knack for turnovers, Sundiata Anderson has the raw potential to become a standout edge defender. Although he needs to refine his technique, his natural abilities make him an intriguing prospect for teams looking to bolster their pass rush.
No. 7: Dylan Laube | New Hampshire | RB/Slot
Dylan Laube's agility and playmaking ability make him a dual threat as a running back and slot receiver. His potential to contribute on third downs and special teams could provide substantial value to an NFL team.
No. 8: Ryan Flournoy | SEMO | WR
Ryan Flournoy combines size with speed to make an impact as a receiver. At 6-foot-1, 202 lbs, his strong hands, and route-running skills, particularly on simpler routes, make him a candidate to excel as an X receiver in the NFL.
No. 9: Jalyx Hunt | Houston Christian | EDGE
Jalyx Hunt uses his impressive length and agility to his advantage as an edge rusher. His ability to disrupt from the outside linebacker position, particularly in odd front schemes, makes him a valuable asset for multiple defensive alignments in the NFL.
No. 10: Jaden Shirden | Monmouth | RB
Despite being smaller in stature at 5-foot-8, 189 lbs, Jaden Shirden's exceptional burst and agility allow him to excel in open spaces, adding a dynamic element as both a runner and receiver. His skill set could make him an attractive late-round pick for teams seeking a versatile backfield threat.
Honorable Mentions:
No. 11: Jalen Coker | Holy Cross | WR
No. 12: Tairiq Stewart | North Carolina A&T | OL
No. 13: Garret Greenfield | South Dakota State | OL
No. 14: Myles Harden | South Dakota | CB
No. 15: Anim Dankwah | Howard | OL
