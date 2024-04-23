Fcs Football Central

Top 10 FCS Prospects For The 2024 NFL Draft

Gerald J. Huggins II

SDSU's running back Isaiah Davis (22) runs with the ball on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at Dana J. Dykhouse in Brookings. / Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA
As the 2024 NFL Draft approaches, scouts and teams dig deep to uncover hidden gems from the FCS. This year's class features an impressive lineup of talent across various positions, each bringing unique skills that could elevate NFL rosters.

Below are the Top 10 FCS prospects to watch in this year's NFL Draft.

No. 1: Kiran Amegadjie | Yale | OL

Oct 16, 2021; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Yale Bulldogs offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie (72) blocks Connecticut Huskies defensive lineman Lwal Uguak (98) during the first half at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Scouting Report

Kiran Amegadjie stands out for his massive frame—6-foot-5, 326 lbs—and his agility, reminiscent of much lighter players. As a left tackle for Yale, Amegadjie has demonstrated exceptional versatility, quickness, and raw power, potentially making him a valuable asset for both tackle and guard positions in the NFL.

No. 2: Khristian Boyd | Northern Iowa | IDL

Northern Iowa defensive tackle Khristian Boyd (No. 99) / Northern Iowa Athletics

Scouting Report

Khristian Boyd is a force to be reckoned with on the interior defensive line. His explosive power, relentless drive, and sophisticated hand-fighting skills make him a strong disruptor of NFL pockets. He also has the potential to anchor defensive lines at a professional level.

No. 3: Mason McCormick | South Dakota State | IOL

South Dakota State's Mark Gronowski runs with the ball alongside Mason McCormick during the FCS semifinals against Delaware on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Dana J. Dykhouse stadium in Brookings. / Erin Bormett / Argus Leader via Imagn

Scouting Report

At 6-foot-4 and 310 lbs, Mason McCormick is known for his powerful initiations and tenacious run blocking. Excelling in gap-man schemes, McCormick is poised to make a significant impact in the NFL with his robust build and run-blocking prowess.

No. 4: Mychal Victor | Alabama State | DB

Mar 20, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama State defensive back Mikey Victor participates in a drill at the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility during the University of Alabama’s Pro Day. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA

Scouting Report

Mychal Victor offers a unique blend of size and skill in the defensive backfield. At 6-foot-3, he dominates zone coverage and contributes effectively to special teams. His versatility makes him suitable for various roles, including playing as a nickel corner.

No. 5: Isaiah Davis | South Dakota State | RB

SDSU's running back Isaiah Davis (22) runs with the ball on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at Dana J. Dykhouse in Brookings. / Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA

Scouting Report

Isaiah Davis brings a potent combination of size at 6-foot, 220 lbs, and agility, making him a strong inside zone runner. His one-cut running style and ability to exploit gaps make him a versatile back suitable for the NFL.

No. 6: Sundiata Anderson | Grambling State | EDGE

Grambling State EDGE Sundiata Anderson / Grambling State Athletics

Scouting Report

With explosive athleticism and a knack for turnovers, Sundiata Anderson has the raw potential to become a standout edge defender. Although he needs to refine his technique, his natural abilities make him an intriguing prospect for teams looking to bolster their pass rush.

No. 7: Dylan Laube | New Hampshire | RB/Slot

Jan 30, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National running back Dylan Laube of New Hampshire (40) runs the ball during practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. / Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Scouting Report

Dylan Laube's agility and playmaking ability make him a dual threat as a running back and slot receiver. His potential to contribute on third downs and special teams could provide substantial value to an NFL team.

No. 8: Ryan Flournoy | SEMO | WR

Southeast Missouri State wide receiver Ryan Flournoy (1) attempts to catch the ball during the Iowa State, Southeast Missouri State game on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. / Margaret Kispert/The Register / USA

Scouting Report

Ryan Flournoy combines size with speed to make an impact as a receiver. At 6-foot-1, 202 lbs, his strong hands, and route-running skills, particularly on simpler routes, make him a candidate to excel as an X receiver in the NFL.

No. 9: Jalyx Hunt | Houston Christian | EDGE

Jan 31, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; American edge Jalyx Hunt of Houston Christian (13) works through a defensive drill during practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. / Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Scouting Report

Jalyx Hunt uses his impressive length and agility to his advantage as an edge rusher. His ability to disrupt from the outside linebacker position, particularly in odd front schemes, makes him a valuable asset for multiple defensive alignments in the NFL.

No. 10: Jaden Shirden | Monmouth | RB

Monmouth Jaden Shirden manages to outrun Campbell Cornelius Davis and picks up some early first-half yardage. Monmouth University Football battles Campbell in a home game in West Long Branch on September 16, 2023. / Peter Ackerman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Scouting Report

Despite being smaller in stature at 5-foot-8, 189 lbs, Jaden Shirden's exceptional burst and agility allow him to excel in open spaces, adding a dynamic element as both a runner and receiver. His skill set could make him an attractive late-round pick for teams seeking a versatile backfield threat.

Honorable Mentions:

Holy Cross's Jalen Coker hauls in a pass for a touchdown versus Colgate University on Saturday. / Photo/Alan Arsenault / USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 11: Jalen Coker | Holy Cross | WR
No. 12: Tairiq Stewart | North Carolina A&T | OL
No. 13: Garret Greenfield | South Dakota State | OL
No. 14: Myles Harden | South Dakota | CB
No. 15: Anim Dankwah | Howard | OL

