2024 FCS NFL Draft Scouting Report: SEMO WR Ryan Flournoy
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 202 lbs
Career Statistics: 118 Receptions, 1,823 Receiving Yards, 13 Receiving TDs, 2 Rushing TDs
Accolades: First-Team All-OVC Selection (2022), First-Team Big South-OVC All-Conference Selection (2023), Second-Team Preseason FCS All-American (2023)
Background Report:
Flournoy competed at Homewood-Floosmoor High School under head coach Craig Buzzea. He earned All-Conference honors one season. He enrolled at Central Missouri University in 2018, redshirting, and did not appear in any games. He suffered a preseason injury and missed the start of the season. He played in 10 games, making 17 catches for 170 yards. Flournoy entered the transfer portal and committed to Iowa Western Community College. In 2021, with 32 receptions for 545 yards and five touchdowns.
He transferred to SEMO ahead of the 2022 season. He totaled 61 receptions, 984 receiving yards, seven receiving touchdowns, three rushes, 39 yards, one rushing touchdown, four kick returns, 87 yards, and one touchdown in 12 games. He earned first-team All-OVC honors. In 2023, Flournoy totaled 57 receptions, 839 yards receiving, six receiving touchdowns, six rushes, 49 yards rushing, and one rushing touchdown in ten games. He missed two games due to a broken hand that he suffered early in the season. He earned Big South-OVC Association All-Conference honors once again.
Scouting Report:
Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 202 lbs, Ryan Flournoy possesses the ideal size and athleticism for an outside receiver role. His very good linear speed and acceleration allow him to constantly threaten defenses, while his reliable hands and ability to extend for catches make him a valuable target in contested situations. Flournoy's effectiveness post-catch, characterized by his strength in breaking tackles and gaining yardage, further showcases his potential at the next level.
However, Flournoy's route-running is an area ripe for development. He currently thrives on simpler patterns; expanding his route tree and refining his technique could significantly enhance his ability to separate from defenders consistently. Moreover, Flournoy's reliance on physicality and speed, while effective against zone coverage, indicates the need for a more varied approach against press coverage to leverage his athletic attributes fully.
Projection: Round 5-7
Projected as an adequate NFL rotational prospect, Flournoy's combination of physical attributes and demonstrated performance positions him as a promising talent for teams seeking depth and athleticism in their receiving corps. His success on special teams and as a perimeter blocker adds another dimension to his game.