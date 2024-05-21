2024 Austin Peay Football Schedule
Austin Peay finished last season 9-3 (6-0 UAC) as the Governors won it second consecutive conference championship. After the season, Scotty Walden accepted the head coaching position at UTEP, and the program hired Jeff Faris to be the next head coach.
Austin Peay's 2024 schedule features an FBS matchup against Louisville, three FCS out-of-conference games, and eight UAC conference matchups.
The full 2024 schedule for Austin Peay is below.
2024 Austin Peay Football Schedule
Aug. 31: at Louisville
Sep. 7: Southern Illinois
Sep. 14: at Central Arkansas
Sep. 21: Alabama A&M
Sep. 28: Southern Utah
Oct. 5: at West Georgia
Oct. 12: Bye Week
Oct. 19: Eastern Kentucky
Oct. 26: Tarleton State
Nov. 2: at North Alabama
Nov. 9: Abilene Christian
Nov. 16: at Utah Tech
Nov. 23: Chattanooga
* Italics indicate conference matchups