Everything You Need to Know, Probable Starters: Gators vs Dayton
Gainesville, Fla. — Another weekend of college baseball is upon us with the No. 10 Florida Gators hosting the Dayton Flyers this weekend at Condron Family Ballpark.
The first game of the series begins today at 6:30 p.m. EST. Game Two’s start time will be at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday while Game Three will be at noon EST on Sunday. All three contests will be televised on SEC Network+.
A member of the Atlantic 10 Conference, Dayton enters this series 2-2 on the year. This will be the first meeting between the two programs, but it will not be the first time the Gators have toed the rubber against an Atlantic 10 opponent.
Florida is undefeated against this conference, having a perfect 36-0 (31-0 against schools still within the conference) all-time record against Atlantic 10 opponents. Additionally, head coach Kevin O’Sullivan is 12-0 (9-0) in his time with the Gators.
Starting Pitchers
Friday
Dayton: Chris Peguero (0-1, 1.80 ERA)
Florida: Liam Peterson (1-0, 0.00 ERA)
Saturday
Dayton: Peyton Malecha (0-0, 4.50 ERA)
Florida: Jake Clemente (1-0, 3.00 ERA)
Sunday
Dayton: TBD
Florida: Pierce Coppola (1-0, 0.00 ERA)
A Look at the Flyers
Dayton began the season losing their opening two games to Monmouth. However, they bounced back by taking the next over Western Michigan.
Of the players to have started all four games for the Flyers, two are hitting over .300. They are led by Michael DiMartini, who is hitting .357 through four games. As a team, they are batting .254 to begin the season.
It also isn’t the best of starts on the mound for Dayton pitching. The team ERA is 5.52 and they have given up 19 earned runs. They also hold a 24-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio in these four contests.
Starting Trio Doing Damage on the Mound
After the opening weekend, it’s hard to find a better-starting trio of pitchers than Peterson, Clemente and Coppola. The three have combined for 31 strikeouts in 17 innings on the mound, only surrendering two earned runs and holding a 1.06 ERA.
Two of the three also hit double-digit strikeouts in their first appearances of the season. Peterson racked up 11 on opening day and Coppola rang up 12 himself, which both were new career-highs.
Donay Loving the Long Ball
It was an up-and-down year for Gators starting catcher/designated hitter Brody Donay in 2024. However, his start to the 2025 season has been anything but that.
Donay’s dominant time at the plate has led to a .643/.706/1.714 slash line through four games. He also has homered and logged multiple hits in every game this season, which has resulted in him being tied for first in the nation in home runs and holding the No. 1 spot in total bases (24).
Transfer Duo Making Life Rough for Opponent Pitching
O’Sullivan worked his magic in the portal once again this past offseason and it seems to already be paying dividends. Of the transfers brought in, third baseman Bobby Boser and utility player Justin Nadeau are the two standing out in the early going of the season.
Boser has a four-game hitting streak and has driven home a run in all four as well. The former USF Bull is slashing .412/.474/.824 and has a pair of home runs and a team-high seven RBIs.
As for Nadeau, the former Jacksonville Dolphin has been unbeatable at the plate in his two games. He is 6-for-7 across both games and in his last outing against his former team on Tuesday, he was 3-for-3 and reached base safely in all five plate appearances.