Four-Star DB Honors Pledge, Signs with Gators

Despite late pushes from several programs, Milton (Fla.) four-star safety Kaiden Hall put pen to paper with the Florida Gators on Wednesday during the early signing period.

Hall is ranked as the No. 246 overall prospect and No. 25 safety in the 2026 recruiting cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite ranking.

He held offers from several schools, including Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Alabama and Georgia. Ole Miss and Georgia Tech reportedly pressed hard for Hall, trying to add him to their 2026 class, but ultimately failed.

The latest four-star signee for the Gators has been a do-it-all player for his high school team.

Despite being courted to Florida as a safety, Hall has been a vital piece to Milton’s offense. He has logged 638 passing yards and four passing touchdowns in 11 games as a senior, according to MaxPreps. He has also rushed for 798 yards and 15 touchdowns.

As for his time on defense, he has made 25 total tackles and recorded three interceptions.

Hall initially committed to former Gators head coach Billy Napier back at the beginning of June, highlighting how Napier and co. made him feel like a priority.

“They showed me that I'm a top priority for them,” he said.

Once Napier was let go, though, there was slight uncertainty about whether Gainesville was the place to be. That led to visits to Georgia Tech and Ole Miss.

Neither did enough to push past the Gators, leading to him eventually signing with the program on Wednesday.

Freshly hired Jon Sumrall has had his work cut out for him with retaining the recruits in Florida’s 2026 class, as several programs worked towards flipping some of the pledges, like Hall.

He shared on Monday during the introductory press conference that he intended to honor the commitments of each player in the class and that he was excited to coach every one of them.

“I think we've got a lot of great players, and I think we've really got high character in that class,” Sumrall stated. “I'm going to fight like heck to hold on to them. I can't wait to coach them. I'd love to coach them.”

The Gators' 2026 class currently sits at No. 16 in the country, according to 247 Sports, with a total of 18 signees and one more unsigned commit in three-star tight end Kekua Aumua. Aumua, however, is predicted to ultimately sign with Washington.

