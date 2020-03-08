AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Florida Baseball is 15-0, and is the Nation's Final Undefeated Team

Credit: Tim Casey - FloridaGators.com

Zach Goodall

Baseball's never been hotter in Gainesville.

Sorry, those are my Jacksonville roots interfering with this article. The catchy theme song for the Double-A team formerly known as the Jacksonville Suns, before rebranding as the Jumbo Shrimp in 2016, rang through the baseball scene of Duval County over the course of over 50 years. 

Whether the Suns were playing well or not, baseball's never been hotter than with the Jacksonville Suns.

The Florida Gators can relate.

Florida (15-0), fresh off of a double-digit margin of victory over the USF Bulls (5-9), are the final undefeated Division 1 baseball team in America. And that could remain the case for a while.

The Gators handily defeated the Bulls on Saturday night at McKethan Stadium by a score of 15-5, Florida's fifth double-digit run contest of the year. Outfielder Jacob Young, going 3-3 and accounting for two runs batted in, extended his hitting streak to a whopping 16 games. Yet, he was far from a focal point in Florida's offensive efforts.

Outfielder Jud Fabian, first baseman Jordan Butler, shortstop Josh Rivera, and catcher Cal Greenfield also posted multi-hit games, continuing a hot batting streak across Florida's entire roster. Freshman DH Nathan Hickey recorded a two-run home run in the sixth inning, his third home run in as many games.

Florida's qualifying batters are combining for a .312 batting average, while Butler has gone 10-17 over the past six games, tallying two home runs and 11 RBIs during the stretch.

Meanwhile, Florida is posting a 2.53 ERA across its 15 games. Against USF, Jack Leftwich dominated across six perfect innings, ending his night at the mound with five strikeouts. A lead-off walk and three hits in the seventh inning put a damper on what was a great showing from the junior right-hander.

Simply put, you would be hard-pressed to find a team that is both as dominant and balanced as Florida at this point. The No. 11 Florida State Seminoles (9-5) present possibly the toughest challenge the Gators have faced all year, but the three-game series will be at McKethan Stadium, and the Gators are riding a 10-game winning streak over their in-state rivals.

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Takeaways From Florida's 71-70 Loss To Kentucky

Florida dropped a heart-breaker to Kentucky on Saturday. Here are three things we learned.

GrahamMarsh_

by

Ct33

Jonathan Greenard Reflects on His Season at Florida: 'I Had a Great Time There'

After a productive redshirt senior season at the University of Florida, Jonathan Greenard sets his eyes on the NFL, and reflects on his final year.

Demetrius Harvey

Gators Flip 2021 TE Nick Elksnis from Penn State

Florida has now landed its second tight end this week, as Nick Elksnis has committed to the Gators.

Donavon Keiser

Three Keys for Success for Florida Against Kentucky

In their regular-season finale, Florida has a significant opportunity to build their resume against Kentucky. What can Florida do to come out on top in Saturday's bout?

Brandon Carroll

Spring Sleeper: Keep an Eye on Florida WR Trent Whittemore

Trent Whittemore has a great opportunity to emerge as a valuable option at wide receiver for the offense with his spring performance.

Brandon Carroll

by

Zach Goodall

Florida vs. USF: Series Preview and Information

The USF Bulls will make the trip up I-75 for a weekend series against the No. 1 team in the nation.

Zach Goodall

Spring Sleeper: Florida CB Chester Kimbrough Is Bound For A Big Sophomore Season

The rising sophomore posted better numbers in coverage than any qualifying Florida cornerback in 2019.

Donavon Keiser

Florida Gators Post-NFL Combine Seven Round Mock Draft

A new projection of where several Florida Gators 2020 NFL Draft prospects will be selected, following the NFL Combine.

Zach Goodall

Former Gators Cornerback C.J. Henderson: 'Coach Mullen Has Meant Everything to Me'

Potential top-10 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, former Gators cornerback C.J. Henderson recently gave praise to his former head coach at the 2020 NFL Combine.

Demetrius Harvey

by

North Ga.Creeker

Three Takeaways From Florida's 68-54 Victory Over Georgia

A win starting with frustrations and ending with dominance, here are three takeaways from Florida's 68-54 victory over Georgia.

Zach Goodall

by

Ct33