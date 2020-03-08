Florida Baseball is 15-0, and is the Nation's Final Undefeated Team

Baseball's never been hotter in Gainesville.

Sorry, those are my Jacksonville roots interfering with this article. The catchy theme song for the Double-A team formerly known as the Jacksonville Suns, before rebranding as the Jumbo Shrimp in 2016, rang through the baseball scene of Duval County over the course of over 50 years.

Whether the Suns were playing well or not, baseball's never been hotter than with the Jacksonville Suns.

The Florida Gators can relate.

Florida (15-0), fresh off of a double-digit margin of victory over the USF Bulls (5-9), are the final undefeated Division 1 baseball team in America. And that could remain the case for a while.

The Gators handily defeated the Bulls on Saturday night at McKethan Stadium by a score of 15-5, Florida's fifth double-digit run contest of the year. Outfielder Jacob Young, going 3-3 and accounting for two runs batted in, extended his hitting streak to a whopping 16 games. Yet, he was far from a focal point in Florida's offensive efforts.

Outfielder Jud Fabian, first baseman Jordan Butler, shortstop Josh Rivera, and catcher Cal Greenfield also posted multi-hit games, continuing a hot batting streak across Florida's entire roster. Freshman DH Nathan Hickey recorded a two-run home run in the sixth inning, his third home run in as many games.

Florida's qualifying batters are combining for a .312 batting average, while Butler has gone 10-17 over the past six games, tallying two home runs and 11 RBIs during the stretch.

Meanwhile, Florida is posting a 2.53 ERA across its 15 games. Against USF, Jack Leftwich dominated across six perfect innings, ending his night at the mound with five strikeouts. A lead-off walk and three hits in the seventh inning put a damper on what was a great showing from the junior right-hander.

Simply put, you would be hard-pressed to find a team that is both as dominant and balanced as Florida at this point. The No. 11 Florida State Seminoles (9-5) present possibly the toughest challenge the Gators have faced all year, but the three-game series will be at McKethan Stadium, and the Gators are riding a 10-game winning streak over their in-state rivals.