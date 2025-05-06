Former Gators Baseball Star, Royals Prospect Earning Himself a Call Up
Florida Gators star Jac Caglianone puts on another highlight-worthy performance.
Major League Baseball highlighted yet another long ball on its X account. His first of two home runs over the weekend landed on a roof beyond the right-field wall in Springfield, Missouri.
The distance. The crack of the bat off the big uppercut swing. They couldn’t ignore it.
Caglianone now has six home runs, 12 total extra-base hits and 27 RBIs on the season. He’s batting .314 with a .938 OPS in 124 plate appearances this season.
It’s only a matter of time at this point that he gets called up by the Kansas City Royals.
The timing could be optimal soon. The Royals have won eight of their last 10 games and are in control of the second Wild Card in the American League. Bringing in another bat could help them strike while the iron is hot.
The Royals offense is toward the bottom of MLB this season. Their .657 OPS is 25th overall. They’ve hit the second-fewest home runs so far this season and they’ve scored the sixth-fewest runs. Any move to improve production should be on the table, including calling up their top prospect.
First base is a position that’s lacking. Vinnie Pasquantino is in the midst of a down year. The 27-year-old is batting .191 with a .620 OPS. He has some pop too with 12 extra-base hits, including six home runs. However, he’s struggling to consistently get on base.
They could also call up Caglianone and give him a shot in the designated hitter role. The current DH, Cavan Biggio, gets on base at a decent clip (.321 OBP), but he lacks power, slugging .255.
There is room for the former Gators star to slide in.
At the very least, he’s showing that the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers are due for another first baseman. If the Royals want to give him a shot there first, it’s a fair move. But with how he’s hitting, they can’t keep him in Northwest Arkansas for much longer.