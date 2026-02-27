World Baseball Classic 2026: Announcers, Networks and Television Schedule
The World Baseball Classic begins next week and once it gets going there will be wall-to-wall meaningful games that blend right into the next one. This tournament is far more of a sprint than a marathon and a rare treat every three years for fans to binge on high-tension baseball with an international twist.
Fox Sports has the rights to the WBC and is putting its top broadcasting teams on the job. They announced their announcing roster for the event on Thursday and it includes all the familiar names people have come to expect to be associated with the biggest games.
Game Coverage
Coverage of World Baseball Classic pool play be handled by a rotating group of Major League Baseball announcers posted internationally. For games involving Team USA, Fox's top booth of Joe Davis and John Smoltz will be on the call and this group will call both semifinals as well as the finals. They will be joined by reporter Ken Rosenthal who will work the dugouts.
MORE WBC: The Five Most Intriguing World Baseball Classic Pool Play Matchups
The other play-by play announcers are Adam Amin and Kevin Kugler, flanked by analysts A.J. Pierzynski and Adam Wainwright. Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci will also be out reporting.
Studio Coverage
Host Kevin Burkhardt will be joined by the star-studded trio of Derek Jeter, David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez for the semifinals and finals in Miami.
Fox Deportes
Announcers Adrian Garcia-Marquez, Carlos Alvarez and Rolando Nichols will be joined by analysts Edgar Gonzalez and Jaime Motta to provide exclusive Spanish-language presentation of the tournament.
Full World Baseball Classic TV Schedule
More MLB on Sports Illustrated
Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.Follow KyleKoster