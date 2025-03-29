Gators Freshman Under Fire After Bat Flip Ejection
After what looked to be the swing that would give the Florida Gators their first conference win of the year, Gators freshman infielder Brendan Lawson slammed down his bat, giving the Ole Miss dugout a long stare before rounding the bases.
Lawson would quickly be ejected for the celebration and Florida would go on to lose the game, leaving the heroic eighth inning grand slam a meaningless memory in another blown chance for the Gators.
Yet, the moment did not die there.
After the game, many baseball fans around the country took to social media to share their thoughts on the emotion shown by the freshman slugger. While probably one of the best moments of his young career, many did not appreciate the passionate outburst.
In the back-and-forth second game of a three-game series against the Rebels, tempers had already risen after a play in which Bobby Boser was called in violation of the force-play slide rule, tripping up an Ole Miss middle infielder to break up a double play. Though both runners would be called out on the play, removing the tying run that had scored, the Ole Miss dugout was left furious after Gators shortstop Colby Shelton seemingly motioned at them to ‘stop crying’.
Unsurprisingly, the 19-year-old Lawson would add to the chirping after the biggest swing of the game so far, giving Florida a commanding 9-5 lead with just six outs to go.
While Florida would blow the lead and surrender a walk-off in the ninth inning to lose the series, Lawson’s passion had looked like a spark the Gators dugout needed after clearly losing confidence during a historically bad start to the season. Despite that, it left many opposing fans, and even some Gators fans, questioning the team's sportsmanship and character.
Though happening on a busy day for Ole Miss sports, one in which their basketball team looked to secure a spot in the elite eight, the clip made its way throughout the fanbase, even reaching a football coach who is very familiar with the Gators program.
With the series now over, the Gators and Rebels' only chance to face off again would be in the SEC tournament in late May, a potentially heated atmosphere if the matchup was to happen. For now, Ole Miss can hold on to the series win as the last laugh.