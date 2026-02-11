Setback for Atlanta Braves Spells Opportunity for former Gators Pitcher

Former Florida Gators starting pitcher Hurston Waldrep got his first true shot at the big leagues late last season. It wasn't his major league debut, but after he stepped up for the Braves in Bristol, Tenn., it became an easy decision to keep him around.

“Yeah, that’s kind of the beauty of getting into a rhythm and routine and just being able to roll off with everything,” Waldrep said in August. “You know, it’s kind of like a little bit of a compound of everything we’ve worked on throughout the year, just seeing everything pay off.”

Despite the solid effort, the member of the 2023 College World Series runner-up was on the outside looking in for the starting rotation. However, with an injury brought opportunity for him.

The timing is perfect, given that Gators Baseball is set to start this weekend. A former Gator prepares alongside his former program. He also happens to be down in Florida, about three hours south of Gainesville in North Port.

The Braves announced on Tuesday that starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach would miss significant time after experiencing elbow inflammation. Waldrep, who is already in big league camp, will get his chance to earn a spot in the rotation.

He would be the fourth or fifth starter in the rotation, at least to start. The Braves still have at least three guarantees ahead of him: Chris Sale, Spencer Strider and Reynaldo López. He and right-hander Grant Holmes are the most likely fourth or fifth options right now.

That impression from last season will come in handy. Even if the Braves sign a pitcher or they potentially look to prospect, Waldrep will be on the priority list.

He spent a single season in Gainesville to finish out his college career. He went 10-3 with a 4.16 ERA while making all 19 of his scheduled weekend starts. His 156 strikeouts in a single season rank second all-time in program history. He was named Second Team All-American by D1 Baseball and was selected to the 2023 Gainesville Regional All-Tournament team.

Waldrep was originally drafted out of Florida during the 2023 draft. The Braves took him in the first round after he was key to getting the Gators within striking distance of another national championship.

