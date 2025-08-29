Brewers vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 29
The Toronto Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers are set to begin a three-game series this weekend, which could be a World Series preview. It's rare to get a series this late in the season between the best team in the American League and the best team in the National League.
Despite having the best record in the American League, the Blue Jays are holding on to a slim 3.5 game lead in the AL East over the Boston Red Sox and a four-game lead over the New York Yankees, making this weekend's series a big one for more than one reason.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for tonight's fascinating interleague matchup.
Brewers vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Brewers +1.5 (-210)
- Blue Jays -1.5 (+170)
Moneyline
- Brewers +115
- Blue Jays -135
Total
- Over 7.5 (-115)
- Under 7.5 (-105)
Brewers vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- Milwaukee: Freddy Peralta, RHP (15-5, 2.68 ERA)
- Toronto: Shane Bieber, RHP (1-0, 1.50 ERA)
Brewers vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Friday, August 29
- Time: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet, FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, MLBN (out-of-market only)
- Brewers Record: 83-52
- Blue Jays Record: 78-56
Brewers vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet
- Freddy Peralta UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-145) via BetMGM
We're going to keep rolling with the team bet I've been making all season to great success by taking the UNDER on the strikeouts total for whichever team is facing the Blue Jays. The Blue Jays have the lowest strikeout percentage in the Majors this season at 17.5%. That number has dropped even further to 16.9% since the All-Star Break. It's also worth noting that Peralta's strikeout rate drops from 10.0 to 9.5 per nine innings pitched when pitching on the road.
Brewers vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm betting the OVER in tonight's marquee matchup:
When looking at the starting pitchers' matchup, you'd think this has all the makings of an UNDER. Freddy Peralta (2.68 ERA) will face Shane Bieber, who has been fantastic in his first start with the Blue Jays, striking out nine batters and allowing just one earned run.
With that being said, let's remember these have been by far the two best offenses in Major League Baseball since the All-Star Break. They rank first and second in batting average, OPS, and wRC+ since the pause in play in July.
On top of that, let's remember the Blue Jays have had some significant bullpen issues of late, sporting a bullpen ERA of 5.40 since the break in action. Even if Bieber posts another solid start, some late runs against the Jays' bullpen could cause this total to go OVER.
Pick: OVER 7.5 (-115) via BetMGM
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Are you in MI, NJ, PA, or WV? If so, you can bet $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets from BetMGM if you win.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!