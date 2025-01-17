Addressing Serious Accusations Start at Top for Gators
As an athletic program, the Florida Gators, in theory, should be positioned to celebrate their success in a multitude of sports across various disciplines. Yet that is not the case.
Instead, yet another dark cloud hovers over the Sunshine State, and calls for an overhaul of the administration. Gators men's basketball assistant Taurean Green stands accused of sexual assault by a university employee.
While this country operates on the tenet of " innocent until proven guilty," the problem delves deeper. It could speak to a systemic problem; a failure to properly vet and police their hired coaches. All of this falls into the lap of athletic director Scott Stricklin. To paraphrase a famous saying, the buck stops with him.
Latest Issue
A university staffer accused Taurean Green, a former starting point guard on consecutive championship teams turned assistant at UF, of forcing himself upon her last March. The employee filed a Title IX complaint, per ESPN.
The details of the incident can be readily found.
Someone who should stand as a basketball program legend, not only sullied his reputation and legacy but casts a pall over the program. More importantly, on a human level, the alleged degradation and harm rise to the level of criminal, immoral and repulsive.
Stinking From Top Down
The Florida men's basketball program now sports a pattern of alleged abhorrent behavior by coaches and representatives of a university. Last year, head coach Todd Golden received notification of the filing of a Title IX violation, that accused him of rather perverse behavior.
This latest incident changes the perception of Golden and the program off the court. The players don’t deserve this, as they remain innocent of what their coaches allegedly do. Meanwhile, athletic director Scott Stricklin needs to stand up and answer every single question to the best of his ability, as the program's image endures yet another black eye.
Stricklin cannot stand by and hope for the furor to subside. The swiftest and most immediate reaction could see Stricklin fire Taurean Green and re-evaluate Todd Golden after the end of the season. At a minimum, stronger protocols should be instituted along with procedures and hiring practices that could prevent a repeat.
Bottom Line
While the Gators continue to enjoy a great season on the court, the alleged off-court incidents continue to mount. As mentioned, these incidents remain alleged and the adjudicative process needs to still occur.
However, the troubling pattern of these accusations, along with the timing hurts a strong first half for players who by all early indications possess no role in those alleged incidents. Either way, Scott Stricklin needs to get a firm hold on the basketball program.