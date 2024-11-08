REPORT: Gators Head Coach Todd Golden Accused of Sexual Harassment and Stalking
Florida Gators men's basketball head coach Todd Golden is facing accusations of sexual assault and stalking.
According to The Alligator, the University of Florida received a formal Title IX compaint on Sept. 27. The number of women accusing Golden has yet to be disclosed.
The complaint alleges that over a year, Golden specifically aimed his advancements toward UF students.
In the claims regarding sexual harassment, these could include sexual exploitation, unwanted sexual advances on Instagram, requesting sexual favors, sending photos and videos of his genitalia and various instances of stalking.
One woman, a former UF student, told The Alligator that Golden stalked her in person, both in his car and on foot. She claimed that these instances happened more than 10 times.
Multiple women have claimed that Golden stalked them on social media, particularly on Instagram. He would go and like posts of theirs dating back to last year and even further back. He would reportedly wait long enough for the post to be noticed and then he would then unlike all the posts.
Part of this claim also included that Golden would like ten photos at a time, direct message them in vanish mode (which is a featue of Instagram that allows messages to dissapear after being viewed.
A UF spokeperson informed The Alligator that in order to comply with federal law, the university can’t comment on or confirm any Title IX inquiries, complaints or investigations. The Alligator also added that the UF Basketball coaching staff did not respond in time for publication.
Golden is entering his third season as the head coach of the Florida Gators. This story is still in development.