Anonymous Coaches on Clayton Jr.: 'Elite Shot Making'
With the 2025 NBA Draft about a week away, Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. prepares to hear his name called in the first round.
That's a far cry from both Iona and Lake Wales, Fla. When Clayton Jr. arrived in Gainesville, there was no real fanfare for him. However, when he left town, leaving behind a national championship, he became a program legend.
How else do you explain a player that sent then-defending champion UConn home and then averaged 25 points over the final three rounds of the tournament? Clayton Jr. played the role of bus driver; he carried the program on his back when it mattered.
Now, he hopes to take his spot among the immortals.
Regardless of which news outlet releases a mock draft, almost everyone truly believes that Clayton Jr. will go in the first round. CJ Moore and Brendan Marks of The Athletic took a poll of rival anonymous coaches to truthfully give their opinion of prospects.
They glowingly spoke of Clayton.
"Elite shot maker," the report read. "His ability to go from playing off the ball to being their point guard and showing the ability to not only take over games offensively by shooting but also facilitating while cutting down on his turnovers speaks to his ability to find a place to play at the next level offensively."
"Defensively, he’s got a lot of work to do. He gets lost out there on the floor. He’s a bit of a liability, but there are not many people that I’ve ever seen play that can immediately make up for their defensive mistakes by knocking down three straight 3s in a row."
That sounds exactly like another smaller guard that became a clutch performer in the NBA: Jalen Brunson. Brunson is not a good defender. However, you deal with it because he can score from anywhere on the court. Clayton Jr. is far more athletic.
At the same time, you can see the similar game and approaches. With money on the table and the game on the line, he wants the ball. That is an intangible that you can never teach. It's not selfish. Instead, it's confidence that manifests itself in elite play.
Clayton Jr. will be in attendance to have his photo opportunity. Millions will tune in. The NBA world will eventually know what the SEC found out over the past two seasons. The guard exhibits zero fear in any situation and looks absolutely hellbent on making big shots.
The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft will be held on June 25 in Brooklyn, New York at 8 p.m.