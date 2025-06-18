Golden Praises Gators' Draft Prospects
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Former Florida Gators stars Walter Clayton, Jr., Alijah Martin and Will Richard left Gainesville with a national championship, leaving behind an eternal legacy. The next step for the three is the NBA Draft.
The guard trio seamlessly meshed and played well throughout their UF tenure. Head coach Todd Golden brought them to the program and saw them grow and mature. With pride, he spoke during a media availability on Tuesday about the future prospects for each play.
Clayton Jr., a projected first-round pick, is the headliner of the three prospects.
“I’ve gotten great reports from different NBA teams that have worked out Walt. Obviously, I don’t know where he’ll end up going. Personally, I think he should be close to, like, 10, you know, 12, if I were an NBA GM, but I’m not. We’ll see. But whoever picks him is going to get an incredible value, and then in two years, people are going to be like, ‘How did Walter Clayton drop to that? Why did he go there?’ I’m just telling you right now that’s what’s going to happen. Because you look at guys like Fred VanVleet and Damian Lillard, like he’s in that bucket.”
Ironically, the word “bucket” appears in Golden’s quote because that is what Clayton Jr. is. Plain
and simple, he can score the basketball and shows zero hesitation in shooting. Now, is he a point or shooting guard?
It doesn't matter, and it shouldn't. Regardless of system or title, NBA teams will pine after a player who shows the ability to score in a myriad of ways. A team like the Brooklyn Nets, who possess three first-
round picks, needs perimeter scoring. Clayton Jr. fits there.
While not as high as Clayton Jr. on draft boards, there is still a possibility that either Martin or Richard gets drafted. Even if they don’t Golden believes they will be on an NBA roster in some capacity.
“I’m incredibly confident that both will be on NBA rosters. Whether that’s a two-way [contract], those guys, Will and Alijah, have done enough in those workouts where we’re getting incredible reviews. Guys are really happy in what they see. So I think both of those guys will end up in great situations after next week.”
Remember, Fred VanVleet and T.J. McConnell went undrafted, and each managed to turn that initial rejection into a major positive. For Martin and Richard, focusing on flourishing in the summer league or G-League and making a name for themselves could be the strongest path.
For Martin, at his height, he will need to improve ball handling and passing. Meanwhile, Richard needs to shoot better if he wants to play the two-guard or get stronger if he sees the wing as his next home.
Overall, Florida’s triumvirate of talented backcourt seniors will continue to rely on their drive and will to succeed in order to make it to the NBA. The 2025 NBA Draft will take place over two days next week with the first round to be held on June 25 at 8 p.m. and the second round on June 26 at 8 p.m.