First Glance at 2026-27 Roster For Gators Basketball

2026 NBA Draft decisions and exit meetings are still to come for the Florida Gators. New players are expected to be added to the roster this offseason, along with some departures, as well.

However, before all that takes place, here is what the current Gators roster for next season looks like.

Backcourt

Class as of 2025-26 Season

Senior - Xaivain Lee

Junior - Urban Klavzar, AJ Brown (redshirt), Cooper Josefsberg

Sophomore - Boogie Fland, Isaiah Brown, Alex Kovatchev (redshirt)

Freshman - Alex Lloyd, CJ Ingram

Florida has eight guards on the roster who still have eligibility for next season. The only guard not returning for another year in Gainesville is Xaivian Lee, who just closed his senior year.

Boogie Fland and Urban Klavzar are the two headliners at the moment, with Alex Lloyd, AJ Brown, Isaiah Brown, CJ Ingram and Alex Kovatchev as the others who could play a role next campaign.

In the current iteration of college basketball, it is never guaranteed that a roster stays intact season to season. For Florida, there are several ways it could look different come November.

Fland could enter the draft or opt for a change of scenery. Klavzar, should he want a starting role and Golden declines that proposal, may feel the need to don different colors.

Lloyd and Ingram undoubtedly want larger roles as sophomores, and both have proved they are capable players in the SEC.

Isaiah Brown developed into a reliable bench piece for the Gators this season. His brother, AJ, is expected to be healthy for next season and can supply the offense with a necessary 3-point boost.

Gators head coach Todd Golden may want to add one guard at least this offseason, though. Florida lacked a definitive go-to guy this season, as Walter Clayton Jr. was a year ago. That player is not on the market right now, but in days, weeks or months he could be.

Frontcourt

Senior - Micah Handlogten

Junior - Reuben Chinyelu, Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon

Sophomore - Viktor Mikic

Freshman - Olivier Rioux (redshirt)

The big question mark for the Gators this offseason is what happens to their frontcourt. Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon, Rueben Chinyelu and Micah Handlogten all have paths to return for another year. Based on their respective circumstances, though, it is unlikely that it plays out that way.

Haugh is a junior, giving him the option of another year with the Gators. However, he is considered one of the top prospects for the upcoming NBA draft, making it highly unlikely he will play his senior season in college.

Condon stated he was 50/50 before the loss to Iowa in the Round of 32 and then said the defeat to the Hawkeyes could play a role in his decision. Him returning would be a big get for Golden and Co.

Chinyelu is another one who could head to the next level, but his play to end the season might have slimmed those chances. Like Condon, having him in the fold for the 2026-27 season changes much.

Lastly, Handlogten, despite participating in Senior Day festivities, has the chance for an additional year of eligibility. Should the NCAA approve his medical redshirt for the 2024-25 season, he will have one more season in the Orange and Blue.

The other bigs listed on the roster with eligibility for next season are Viktor Mikic and Olivier Rioux, both of whom are viewed as unlikely to factor into next season’s rotation.

Florida did sign one big man in the 2026 class, three-star center Jones Lay. It is unclear if the 7-foot, 230-pound center will see minutes in his freshman season.

With how the decisions for Haugh, Condon, Chinyelu and Handlogten play out, the Gators frontcourt should look slightly altered next year.