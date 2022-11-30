Skip to main content

Florida Gators vs. FAMU: Preview, Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

Everything you need to know before the Florida Gators' contest against FAMU at home on Wednesday.

The Florida Gators (4-3) are returning to Gainesville on Wednesday night after a three-game stretch in Portland, Ore. for a matchup with FAMU (1-4). The Gators are attempting to rebound following a difficult outing against West Virginia on Sunday against the low-mid major Rattlers squad.

The Rattlers are coming off their first win of the season after taking down Albany State 70-65 in overtime on Nov. 21 after losses to Oregon, Portland, Oregon State and Miami (Fla.) to begin the year. 

They present the Gators with the bounce-back opportunity they need as a result.

You can find everything you need to know about the matchup below.

Florida Gators vs. FAMU Rattlers

Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center, Gainesville, Fla. 

When: Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. E.T.

Watch: ESPN+/SECN+

Radio: Gators Sports Network from Learfield

Odds: Florida is a 32.5-point favorite over FAMU, according to the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 140 points.

Series history: The Gators are 11-0 all-time against FAMU. In the last meeting between the two programs on Dec. 1, 2009, Florida won 80-59. 

