Florida Gators vs. FAMU: Preview, Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More
The Florida Gators (4-3) are returning to Gainesville on Wednesday night after a three-game stretch in Portland, Ore. for a matchup with FAMU (1-4). The Gators are attempting to rebound following a difficult outing against West Virginia on Sunday against the low-mid major Rattlers squad.
The Rattlers are coming off their first win of the season after taking down Albany State 70-65 in overtime on Nov. 21 after losses to Oregon, Portland, Oregon State and Miami (Fla.) to begin the year.
They present the Gators with the bounce-back opportunity they need as a result.
You can find everything you need to know about the matchup below.
Florida Gators vs. FAMU Rattlers
Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center, Gainesville, Fla.
When: Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. E.T.
Read More
Watch: ESPN+/SECN+
Radio: Gators Sports Network from Learfield
Odds: Florida is a 32.5-point favorite over FAMU, according to the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 140 points.
Series history: The Gators are 11-0 all-time against FAMU. In the last meeting between the two programs on Dec. 1, 2009, Florida won 80-59.
