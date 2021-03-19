Florida Gators Next Opponent Set; Will Play Oral Roberts In Round of 32

The Florida Gators watch Oral Roberts upset Ohio State to advance to the second round of the tournament. Gators will face the Golden Eagles in the round of 32.

Overtime is the name of the game in the brackets South region.

Following a big first-round victory in overtime against Virginia Tech, the Mike White-led Florida Gators are slated to return to action on Sunday afternoon against Oral Roberts to continue the magic of March Madness following overtime action for the Golden Eagles.

Performing on the back of Colin Castleton’s double-double — 19 points and 14 rebounds — Florida overcame 18 turnovers to put the Hokies season to rest.

Finding a number of Gators that have recently seen their production plateau re-emerge against the Tech, including Castleton and Scottie Lewis — as well as a different approach from sharpshooting guard Noah Locke (connecting from midrange off the dribble) — Florida headed into the locker room victorious with their eyes caused on Oral Roberts versus Ohio State.

Squaring off at Mackey Arena, home of the Purdue Boilermakers, the Buckeyes were heavy favorites to eliminate the 15th-seeded Golden Eagles from contention.

However, with starting guard Kyle Young out of action due to a concussion, the Buckeyes team that is largely dependent on its starting five took a significant hit in the early portions of March Madness. Entering halftime down by three, the Buckeyes struggled to score the basketball against — statistically — the worst defense of all tournament participants.

Trailing by as much as seven points in the second half, Ohio State fought back into the contest behind to regain control on the back of Duane Washington Jr. and E.J. Liddell — the way they have all season — to nearly escape the pesky Golden Eagles squad with a victory in regulation. However, the leading scorer on the day Kevin Obanor had other plans.

Knocking down two free throws, the Golden Eagles would force an overtime period.

Taking advantage of the extra five minutes, Oral Roberts would score 11 points in OT, including two more game-sealing free throws by Osbanor were made to upset Chris Holtmann's squad.

As a result, Max Abmas, who averages 24.2 points per game, leads the No. 15 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles into action against the Florida Gators on Sunday.

You can find more on the Gators' ensuing matchup with Oral Roberts in the coming days via AllGators’. Follow here to stay up to date with previews, game info and recaps of Gators' action in the 2021 NCAA tournament.