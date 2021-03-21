Florida Gators vs. Oral Roberts: Game Info, Odds, Where To Watch and More

Gameday information for the Florida Gators second-round matchup with the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Florida Gators are back in action on Sunday against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles. Following an overtime victory for both squads in the round of 64, over Virginia Tech and Ohio State respectfully, the jockeying for a spot in the Sweet 16 is set to take place.

Here is all of the general information you will need to know ahead of today's contest.

Round of 32: No. 7 Florida Gators vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Date and Time: Sunday, Mar. 21 at 7:45 p.m. ET.

Location: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, March Madness is taking place exclusively in Indianapolis to limit traveling and ensure a safe environment for players and coaches alike.

Series history: This is the first-ever meeting between Florida and Oral Roberts in what is slated to be an intense matchup.

TV: TruTV

Radio: Gator IMG Sports Network

Stream: March Madness Live online or via the MM Live mobile app (cable subscription required)

Odds: UF -8.5, O/U: 148.5, according to OddsShark.

Related: March Madness Preview: No. 7 Florida Gators vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts

The Rundown

A sense of previous normalcy has been provided with the return of sports' most unpredictable time of the year in the NCAA Tournament.

Following the cancellation of the 2020 college basketball tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the excitement in all of its glory has returned to the forefront of sports fan's attention.

As a result, madness has continued with a high number of down-to-the-wire finishes and upsets in the opening slate of games. However, none were bigger than the upset in the South region, with the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles producing a bracket-busting victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

With the Florida Gators now set to take on the Cinderella team to this point, the NCAAs leading scorer guard Max Abmas and forward Kevin Obanor will be crucial pieces for the high-scoring Golden Eagles' chances at another improbable win.

Meanwhile, Tre Mann and Colin Castleton look to combat ORU with their towering length in comparison, crashing the boards and penetrating the lane to put pressure on, statistically, the worst defense in the field of the remaining 32.