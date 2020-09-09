Florida Gators 2020 Power Forward Outlook

Given the current state of the Gators basketball roster, the power forward position looks to be the strength of the Florida squad heading into the upcoming season.

With several options to utilize at the position and the best player, the team has to offer in Keyontae Johnson occupying the starting spot, the four looks to be in good hands.

After previously taking a look at the outlook of point guard, shooting guard, and small forward here on AllGators’, it’s time to breakdown the projected power forward lineup heading into the 2020 season.

Florida Gators PF Outlook

Keyontae Johnson

Entering what should be his final year repping the orange and blue, Johnson steps on the basketball courts as the hands-down best player on the floor for UF for the second straight year.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 229-pounds, Johnson excelled in his true freshman year playing as an undersized four and made a name for himself in the process.

As the Gators leading scorer last season, averaging 14 points per game, Johnson remained Florida’s most consistent piece offensively on an incredible 54.4% shot percentage from the floor.

Despite seeing a multitude of times as his more natural three-position last season, Johnson scooting back to the four for the Gators version of a small ball lineup benefits them in that Johnson and Scottie Lewis can run the floor at the same time.

Expected to produce another excellent campaign and make his way to the NBA following the year, Johnson’s expectations are possibly the highest of any player on this year’s Florida team.

Colin Castleton

Transferring to Florida from Michigan during the offseason, the stretch-four prospect gained immediate eligibility for the Gators. In his first season in Gainesville, he will likely take on a significant role as a rotational piece in year one.

As a native of DeLand, Florida, Castleton was recruited out of high school by the Gators but opted to take his talents to Ann Arbor to play for the Wolverines.

After two low-usage years there, Castleton decided to make his way back to the Sunshine State, and Florida was able to acquire a versatile 6-foot-11, 231-pound forward that excel as a rim protector on the defensive end.

Averaging 24.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game in his senior year of high school, Castleton had shown that he could accompany strong play defensively with an uncanny ability to finish around the rim.

Likely to be a utility player for the Gators in 2020, Castleton should see plenty of action for a Florida team that looks to return to running the floor after a few years of slow tempo.

Anthony Duruji

Playing two seasons at Louisiana Tech before sitting out last season due to NCAA transfer rules, Duruji will get his first shot at action for the Gators in 2020, but in a crowded power forward room.

Turning some heads during his time at Louisiana Tech for his ability to stretch the floor with his athleticism, Duruji is a menace offensively.

Able to play both around the rim and knock down jumpers from distance, Duruji is the only genuine PF on this depth chart but will ultimately fall short of an abundance of playing time due to the talent playing alongside him at the position.

Final Thoughts

With loads of talent here for the upcoming season, the confidence that this position performs in a big way is high.

With a mixture of a small ballplayer, a stretch-four, and a traditional power forward prospect, the possibilities at the four are endless, a development that head coach Mike White could result as the beneficiary of such a talented and deep group in what is possibly a make or break year.