Florida Gators vs. Texas A&M: Preview, Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

The Florida Gators (7-6, 0-1 SEC) are in action for the first time in 2023 as they take on the Texas A&M Aggies (8-5, 0-0 SEC) in the first leg of a two-game home stretch.

Looking to avenge their early exit from the SEC Tournament from last season at the hands of the Aggies while simultaneously hoping to get the train on the right tracks for their postseason resme in the current campaign, Todd Golden's squad has a lot to play for on Wednesday.

He, and rotational guard Myreon Jones, made the importance of this contest — and the stretch ahead — resoundingly clear during media availability on Tuesday.

Florida Gators vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Where: Exactech Arena, Gainesville, Fla.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPNU

Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD / SiriusXM 384 / SXM App 974

Odds: Florida is a 6-point favorite over the Aggies, according to Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

Series history: The Gators are 9-6 all-time against Texas A&M. In the last meeting between the two squads, Florida came back from a 16-point deficit to force overtime in round two of the SEC Tournament. However, the Aggies reigned victorious, 83-80, after knocking down a triple with three seconds remaining in the extra period.

The rundown

SEC basketball in Gainesville has finally arrived as the Gators are set to play host to the Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday.

After losing two straight away from home to drop to 7-6, the Gators return to the comfort of the Stephen C. O'Connell Center with an equally matched opponent staring them in the face.

Texas A&M enters on a two-game win streak as the No. 97 ranked team in the NET college basketball rankings. Standing at 8-5 on the year, the Aggies have produced a similar up-and-down product to the one that saw them with a case for the NCAA Tournament a season ago behind the experience of guards Wade Taylor IV and Tyrece Radford as well as big man Henry Coleman III.

In the SEC tournament meeting last season, the Aggies found substantial success on the back of Coleman on the inside as he compiled 22 points, eight rebounds and five steals in a two-way role for A&M. His contributions ultimately proved to be the difference as he outdueled Florida big man Colin Castleton on the interior to reign victorious, 83-80.

Coleman's continued aiding the Aggies to success in 2022-23, averaging 11 points on 54.5% from the field and five rebounds in 25 minutes per contest.

In that same game, true freshman Kowacie Reeves Jr. shined with 21 points, all coming after halftime, to allow Florida to climb back from a 16-point deficit to force overtime. An early triple in the extra period propelled the Gators to have a chance to win, but the Aggies held on in the end.

Reeves, who's shown a similar scoring prowess at times with an added ability to attack the cup off the dribble, is starting to provide the spark he was expected to when the year began despite coming off the bench.

He led the Gators with 15 points on the road at Auburn on Dec. 28. Floria hopes he can continue producing as a near-elite-level scorer against the Aggies and moving forward.

The key to the contest will be the Gators' ability to shoot the ball, especially from distance, as they've struggled in the past few games to knock down shots from the perimeter. In games won this season, Florida is shooting at an average of 41.5% from beyond the arc compared to just 24% in the games it's drop.

That's played a significant role in the close losses of late.

In order to realize that needed uptick in three-point shooting production. Will Richard and Trey Bonham will be called upon heavily to rekindle their early-season form on Wednesday night.

Florida enters as six-point favorites over Buzz Williams' squad with the opportunity to right their early season struggles against arguably the most equally matched opponent they've faced in Golden's year one campaign.

The Gators view it as a critical point in the season as a result.

