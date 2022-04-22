Gators Transfer Guard Trey Bonham: 'I Would Have Committed Before My Visit'

Former VMI guard standout Trey Bonham highlights his road to Florida via the transfer portal, relationship with coaches, Todd Golden system fit and more.

The power of numbers has the potential to discover diamonds in the rough in the new era of analytics-driven recruiting in college basketball. New Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden is looking to lead the charge in that department.

On Monday, the Gators earned their third commitment of the 2022 offseason by reeling in an under-the-radar guard prospect in Virginia Military Institute rising junior Trey Bonham.

Entering the transfer portal following a solid two-year stint in Lexington, Virginia, the All-Southern Conference player was contacted by the Gators as they searched for a viable answer at an empty point guard position.

He connected with the staff over the phone and quickly set up an official visit to check out his potential future home and what the new staff was implementing.

"Coach Todd’s swagger he’s bringing, being a young coach, kind of changing the game a little bit," Bonham told AllGators about his initial thoughts of the program. "I think it's gonna be exciting down in Gainesville. I'm excited to see what he does and who else he brings in. I think he's just going to bring a different swagger down there."

After being denied a waiver to miss class at VMI to visit the University of Florida upon the first request, Bonham pleaded his case to take the vital recruiting trip as he browsed the open market.

Granted the temporary leave from the military institute, Bonham made his way to Gainesville last Friday, where he spent the majority of Saturday before Easter touring the campus, learning more about the program and eating the copious amounts of food the staff offered him.

"It was probably the best I've ate in years," Bonham said. "It feels like that was all we did is eat. They got some good spots down there."

However, while the food and time getting to know the coaches were impressive, the aspects of the school and program the staff showed him just further solidified a decision he made before even stepping foot on campus.

Bonham wanted to be a Gator.

"We had a breakfast, and coach just laid it all out how he sees me," he said. "I mean, we've been talking about it the whole weekend. He just asked if I was ready to be a Gator, and I told him, ‘I've been ready before I even got to Gainesville. I would have committed before my visit.’”

Understanding the history of UF, paired with the breath of fresh air that Golden has provided to the program, Bonham said he didn't need much selling on the idea to continue his basketball career repping orange and blue.

"Just the fact it's Florida," he pondered, "who wouldn't want to go to Florida? Who doesn't want to be at Florida? Just the sound of being a Gator, I couldn't ask for a better situation. They didn't have to recruit me very hard. I was bought in before they knew. The sound of being a Gator was all I needed to hear."

Bonham used the opportunity to play for the Keydets out of high school as a stepping stone for bigger and better things but expressed his gratitude for the program and what it offered during his time. However, a coaching change following the 2021-22 season – and lack of cultural fit at the military institution – signaled it was time to enter his next venture.

His decision paid dividends as he realized his dream of playing in the SEC when the Florida Gators became one of the first power five schools to reach out to him.

"Since I had the chance to, it was a no-brainer for me."

Despite spending little time with his new head coach, Bonham had the opportunity to pick his brain about the style of offense Florida would be running and the game of basketball as a whole as it pertained to his plans for next season.

He cites that dinner table encounter as his favorite memory with Golden to this point, drastically different than fellow transfer Will Richard’s top moment with the former walk-on guard beating him in a three-point contest by knocking down 15 straight triples during Richard’s trip to UF.

“I think he was too scared to play me in a three-point competition,” Bonham joked.

During those conversations with Golden, Bonham said the 36-year-old shared his drive to adhere to analytics and how that attracted him to pluck an underrated guard off the open market.

Compiling 13.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists during the 2021-22 season, Bonham produced at a rate that aided VMI to its 16 wins on the season and earned him national recognition in the process. Shooting 47.8% from the floor, 34.8% from beyond the arc and 82.6% from the charity stripe, Bonham's elite efficiency shooting the basketball, paired with his 2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio, resulted in the "analytics find" by the Gators.

Stepping into the starting point guard role immediately in a system that bodes well for intelligent primary ball handlers, the 6-foot, 170-pounder possesses unique abilities to attack the basket, finish in traffic and draw fouls.

Bonham views his explosion downhill as the highlighting strength of his game as he enters the Gators' up-tempo system.

"I like to get downhill. I like to finish against bigger defenders. So, my ability to do that, shoot the ball but also get my teammates open. I think just playing fast just fits me perfectly. It’s all about decision-making and quick decisions at that.

"That's definitely a strong suit in my game. Getting downhill, playing fast, then making the right read and finding the open teammate."

Stepping into Golden's system, which largely resembles the one he ran at his last stop under Dan Earl, Bonham, is confident that he will continue to showcase the talents that earned him this opportunity.

"That was another thing that drew me to Florida because I just knew I would have some familiarity with the offense. Just knowing that there's gonna be some similarities in the offenses here and at Florida definitely was an attraction to me."

On the flip side, his lack of length and defensive numbers created a concerning shadow on the SoCon guard's chances to be productive on both ends in his jump to the SEC.

However, often asked to play as the primary defender of the opposition's best or hottest player on the court as one of three guards that stood just 6-foot tall, Bonham said he believes he can – and will – improve his defense at Florida.

"I think one of my strong suits on the defensive end is playing the passing lane, so just playing dead and then shooting in that passing lane when they think they got to open paths," he said. "Getting some steals, I think I could definitely help in that regard. I know, analytically, my defense wasn't that good, but I feel like I can play better defense than what is shown analytically."

Another component to that improvement will be the pieces Golden will employ around Bonham in 2022-23.

The luxury of having other defending options will bode well for the guard too. Stepping onto a roster that possesses a bevy of height, length and versatility, Bonham will be able to key in on certain matchups with opposing players that better match his stature.

"I mean, [at VMI], no matter if their best player was 6-foot to 6-foot-7, if somebody starting to get hot, I would guard him," he said. "I feel like having four guys around me is gonna make a huge difference defensively.

"I feel like I’m gonna prove some people wrong in that area. I'm gonna make it hard for them. I’m a competitor."

As he enters into the fold, Bonham hopes to help Golden rekindle the spark that once captivated Florida basketball fans during the Billy Donovan era. He set goals to compete for an SEC title, return to the Final Four and win a national championship.

Bonham, who is in the process of finishing his final semester at VMI, is expected to move to Gainesville a couple of days before summer workouts begin in early June.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.