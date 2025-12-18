Florida Gators Dominate Saint Francis, Rioux Makes History (Again)

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Now past arguably the toughest non-conference stretch in the country, the No. 23 Florida Gators on Wednesday coasted to a comfortable win over Saint Francis, 102-61, in Exactech Arena.

Headlined by an 18-point outing from guard Xaivian Lee, the Gators had six players score in double figures, 11 of its 12 scholarship players score and 12 of its 13 players who played score. The game also marked the fourth of the last five games where Lee, who shot 7-for-9 from the field, led the team in scoring.

“Shots are just starting to fall, so it looks a lot better honestly," he said. "I feel the same out there, a little pressure off now that the numbers are a little bit better. I’ve been sticking to the same process, and things are starting to go.”

Forward Alex Condon (14 points), center Rueben Chinyelu (12 points), guard Boogie Fland (11 points), guard Urban Klavzar (11 points) and center Micah Handlogten (10 points) comprised Florida's other double-figure scorers.

Walk-on 7-foot-9 center Olivier Rioux added two points on a dunk at the end of the game, making him officially the tallest player in Division One history to make a field goal in a game. He scored previously in the win over Merrimack on Nov. 21 by hitting one of two free throw attempts.

From start to finish, Florida utterly dominated. The Gators led by 10 in the first five minutes of the game and by 21 in the first 10 minutes as Condon and Chinyelu both made their first four field goal attempts of the game.

Chinyelu finished with a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double, his fifth double-double of the season. Condon added a game-high three blocks, his second three-block game in the last three games.

Holding on to a 47-23 lead at the half, the Gators outscored Saint Francis, 55-38, in the second half to take home a dominating win.

“I thought we had good effort tonight," head coach Todd Golden said. "You know, obviously a game that we expected to win coming into it and a big part of the message to the guys was taking advantage of the opportunity to compete, back in our home gym. We haven’t been here for a while and just make sure that we take advantage of the opportunity. I thought we did that."

Now winners of the last two, Florida will stay home for the next two games before opening SEC play at Missouri on Jan. 3. The Gators host Colgate on Sunday at noon with streaming coverage on SEC Network+ before rounding out non-conference play on Dec. 29 against Dartmouth.

