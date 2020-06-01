Gators Guard Andrew Nembhard Officially Announces Intentions to Transfer

The Florida Gators basketball team will officially be losing at least one point guard from last year's team as Andrew Nembhard has announced his intentions to leave the program this year, via social media.

On Thursday, it was reported by Stadium's Jeff Goodman that Nembhard intended to withdraw himself from the NBA Draft and return to the team, only to transfer immediately following regaining his standing with the program.

That much was confirmed by Nembhard via Twitter who released a very heartfelt and sincere goodbye message to Gator Nation on Sunday, citing the uncertainty of the NBA Draft and its season, currently.

"Given the disruption and uncertainty surrounding this year's NBA Draft process and the NBA season, I felt it would be in my best interest to return to college and focus on continuing to develop as a player and as an individual. These challenging times have given me a lot of time to reflect personally and speak to my family about what's most important to me and my career moving forward. So with that in mind, I'll continue to work hard and stay focused on being the best student-athlete and basketball player possible," said Nembhard via Twitter.

"I am also currently considering opportunities to transfer to another university for the upcoming academic year. Although my time in Gainesville has come to an end, I appreciate everything that I have achieved as a Gator and am grateful for all our team accomplishments.

"Florida is a quality basketball program and having a winning record in each of my two seasons there was a great learning experience for me. I truly enjoyed my time at the University of Florida and I developed some personal relationships with coaches, teammates and fellow students that I will cherish for life. I would like to wish the Gator Nation the very best, it has been a pleasure playing for you all. Stay safe everyone and see you all on the court real soon!"

Nembhard joined the Gators as a member of it's 2018 recruiting class. A five-star prospect, Nembhard would go on to play and start in 67 games for the Gators, averaging 33 minutes played and 9.5 points per game, with 11.2 points per game coming just last season.

With Nembhard gone, the Gators will have several options to replace his production, including Tyree Appleby, Ques Glover, Scottie Lewis and Keyontae Johnson. While it is unclear whether or not guard Tre Mann will withdraw from the NBA Draft at this time, if he were to return, the Gators should have no depth issues on the backcourt, even without Nembhard under the fold.

Time will tell what is next for Gators basketball when it eventually returns later this year or early next year, however, Nembhard will not be apart of it, and that might be okay.