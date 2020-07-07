AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Report: Tre Mann Withdraws From NBA Draft, Will Return to Florida

Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators will retain the services of rising sophomore point guard Tre Mann, as he has withdrawn from the 2020 NBA Draft according to Jon Rothstein of CBSSports.

Mann originally declared for the 2020 NBA Draft on April 26th along with fellow point guard Andrew Nembhard. Nembhard too withdrew from the draft and elected to transfer to Gonzaga on June 23rd. It was originally reported on May 30th by New York Times Sports that Mann had elected to withdraw and return to Florida, but Mann countered that reported stating that he was "still going through the draft process."

In returning to Florida, Mann has a path toward replacing Nemebhard's role and production within the Gators offense in the 2020-21 season, should it go on amidst the coronavirus pandemic. He'll look to improve upon his 5.3 points, 0.7 assists, and 1.9 rebounds across 17.8 minutes per game from last season while competing with rising sophomore Ques Glover and Cleveland State transfer Tyree Appelby for minutes at the point guard position.

Glover arguably outperformed Mann throughout his freshman season, recording 4.4 points, 0.6 assists, and one rebound across 12.4 minutes per game. Glover was the more efficient two-point scorer of the two, hitting 52.8% of his two-point shots compared to Mann's 43.8%. 

However, Mann's potential as a scorer is what made him the consensus No. 2 point guard in the class of 2019 and head coach Mike White will look to continue developing that aspect of Mann's game entering his sophomore season. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Scouting Notes: 2022 Central Florida Offensive Prospects to Watch

Sports Illustrated - AllGators' early board of Central Florida's top offensive prospects to keep an eye on for the 2022 recruiting class.

Brian Smith

Dan Mullen's Five Most-Fun Wins At Florida So Far; No. 3 - Florida State (2018)

Dan Mullen has enjoyed a plethora of success at Florida thus far. What are his five most fun wins?

GrahamMarsh_

by

skendallUF

Florida Gators 2020 Signee Profile: DB Tre’Vez Johnson

Taking a look at the recruitment history, fit, and projected role for 2020 signee Tre’Vez Johnson.

Brandon Carroll

2021 Recruiting Profile: Florida Gators OLB Target Smael Mondon

After placing the Gators in his top-five prospective teams yesterday, we take a look at linebacker Smael Mondon out of Dallas (GA) Paulding County and his recruiting history.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators Make Top 2 for Elite 2021 DT Leonard Taylor

The Florida Gators move forward in a great spot for priority 2021 defensive tackle Leonard Taylor.

Zach Goodall

Looking Ahead: Florida Gators vs. LSU Tigers 2020 Matchup

While not the most important matchup of the season for the Gators in 2020, the LSU Tigers will be one of the team's most formidable opponents.

Demetrius Harvey

2021 Recruit, Five-Star OLB Smael Mondon Jr. Places Gators in Top Five

The Florida Gators received good news today after landing on one of the best linebackers in the country's top-five list.

Demetrius Harvey

2021 Recruiting Profile: Florida Gators DT Target Maason Smith

Taking a look at the recruitment history and potential long-term fit for Florida Gators 2021 defensive tackle target Maason Smith.

Zach Goodall

Will Florida Gators Freshman WR Xzavier Henderson Avoid Redshirt?

The Florida Gators head into the 2020 season with a revamped wide receiver room paving the way for a certain freshman wide receiver to get snaps early.

Demetrius Harvey

Gators Target, Four-Star DE/OLB Keanu Koht Commits to LSU

The Florida Gators lose out on one of their defensive line targets as Vero Beach (Fla.) product commits to rival LSU.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Cdog112