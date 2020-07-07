Report: Tre Mann Withdraws From NBA Draft, Will Return to Florida

The Florida Gators will retain the services of rising sophomore point guard Tre Mann, as he has withdrawn from the 2020 NBA Draft according to Jon Rothstein of CBSSports.

Mann originally declared for the 2020 NBA Draft on April 26th along with fellow point guard Andrew Nembhard. Nembhard too withdrew from the draft and elected to transfer to Gonzaga on June 23rd. It was originally reported on May 30th by New York Times Sports that Mann had elected to withdraw and return to Florida, but Mann countered that reported stating that he was "still going through the draft process."

In returning to Florida, Mann has a path toward replacing Nemebhard's role and production within the Gators offense in the 2020-21 season, should it go on amidst the coronavirus pandemic. He'll look to improve upon his 5.3 points, 0.7 assists, and 1.9 rebounds across 17.8 minutes per game from last season while competing with rising sophomore Ques Glover and Cleveland State transfer Tyree Appelby for minutes at the point guard position.

Glover arguably outperformed Mann throughout his freshman season, recording 4.4 points, 0.6 assists, and one rebound across 12.4 minutes per game. Glover was the more efficient two-point scorer of the two, hitting 52.8% of his two-point shots compared to Mann's 43.8%.

However, Mann's potential as a scorer is what made him the consensus No. 2 point guard in the class of 2019 and head coach Mike White will look to continue developing that aspect of Mann's game entering his sophomore season.