Gators Alex Condon Makes Decision on Next Step in Career
Florida Gators forward/center Alex Condon has announced on social media that he is heading to the NBA Draft. He has maintained his college eligibility. He left a message on his Instagram page to the Gators and their fans.
"Winning a national championship with this group is something I'll alwasy be proud of," he said in his message.
He also thanked head coach Todd Golden and coaching staff for nurturing him into the championship player and person that he has become "on and off the court."
The first reports of Condon looking into the NBA Draft came over the weekend.
The Perth, Australia, native has played for the Florida Gators the last seasons, becoming a member of the starting five in his second season. In 38 games in year two, he averaged 10.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 blocks per game.
He had seven double-doubles during the season. He scored a career-best 27 points against Alabamaon March 5 and a career-best 15 rebounds against Ole Miss on March 8.
He played a pivotal role in the Gators winning the national championship - their third overall and their first since they won back-to-back in 2006 and 2007. In the championship game, he had his best performance of the tournament, putting up 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
Condon is the third SEC player this century to post at least 15 points and 15 rebounds in 25 minutes or less during conference play (Johni Broome, 2023; Glen Davis, 2006)
ranked him No. 26 in their top 100 NBA draft prospects list. ESPN also has him as a late first-round pick, with the Suns taking him 29th overall. In this scenario, he’d be taken right behind his teammate and Most Outstanding Player for the tournament, Walter Clayton Jr. Clayton would be bound for the Boston Celtics.
Being a first-round pick would only add to his underdog story, of which there are plenty to go around on the Gators' championship roster. Like everyone else, Condon wasn’t a top-100 draft prospect. In the 2022 recruiting class, he was the No. 32 center. While he was the second-ranked player from Australia, there were only two prospects.