Gators Alex Condon in First-Round Territory of ESPN NBA Mock Draft
Gainesville, Fla. – Florida Gators forward/center Alex Condon's draft stock continues to rise.
In ESPN’s latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft that was released on Wednesday, Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo have Florida Gators forward/center Alex Condon landing with the Atlanta Hawks at pick No. 26.
“Still growing into his body in his fifth year of organized basketball, and with work to do on his perimeter shooting, another season at Florida could propel his standing into lottery territory next season, but his impactful two-way play is becoming increasingly hard for NBA scouts to look past,” Givony said.
Condon, measuring in at 6-foot-11, 230 pounds, is having a career year this season in a much more expanded role than he had as a freshman. Through 24 games this season, he's averaging 10.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Additionally, he has logged 34 blocks and 20 steals this campaign.
The Perth, Australia, native has been very integral to the Gators offense this season. They’ve put the ball in his hands at the elbow, outside the three-point line and even down low on many occasions. That is because of how advanced his passing skills are for his position.
His great passing ability paired with his ballhandling and defensive acumen are the big reasons why Givony believes that he could be a first-round pick this summer.
“The Australian big man acts as a significant playmaking hub in Florida's offense with his excellent ballhandling and passing ability while covering ground fluidly defensively and making plays with his mobility and sharp basketball instincts,” Givony wrote.
In addition to Givony, Woo also singled out Condon’s passing prowess as an intriguing aspect of his game.
“Condon's passing ability and overall feel could help enhance lineups for the Hawks long-term, giving them a change of pace up front,” Woo said. “Investing in a playmaking big such as Condon would be an interesting direction here…”
But as Givony stated, the three-point shot needs to improve for Condon if he wants to succeed at the next level. It’s the way the world works at the top level of basketball. Big men that can shoot are near the top of the list for every organization.
However, Condon’s numbers aren’t really that bad in this area. In fact, he’s already shown a drastic improvement from year one to two in a Gators uniform. He was a 28.9% shooter from deep as a freshman but has jumped up to 34.4% from three this season in just six fewer attempts. He’ll just need to start shooting them at a higher rate to prove that he is dangerous from the outside.
Lastly, for those that want to see him compete against other top level bigs, look at his last game against Auburn and national player of the year candidate Johni Broome. He outplayed Broome in this game, finishing with 17 points (7-for-10 shooting), 10 rebounds and four assists in their upset win over the No. 1 team in the country. He did all this while holding Auburn’s star to 8-for-19 shooting.
Unfortunately for the sophomore, he sustained a lower right ankle sprain in his last outing against Mississippi State on Tuesday and it is unknown what his status is moving forward at this time.