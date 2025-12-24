Elite Tulane OL Enters Portal As Possible Option For Gators

Talent that played new Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall’s former team continues to become available in the portal. Tulane star offensive lineman Shadre Hurst announced his intentions to look for a new home when the portal officially opens Jan 2, per his agent.

Hurst, a two-time First Team all-AAC selection and a Second Team All-American in 2025, has 36 career starts at Tulane, spending the past two seasons under Sumrall. In four years with the Green Wave, he allowed just one sack in 2,509 total snaps and earned a 67.9 grade according to PFF.

Tulane LG Shadre Hurst picks up 1st down yardage with a DT. pic.twitter.com/kJ8qeZB5j8 — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) November 1, 2024

Ahead of the season, Hurst landed on Bruce Feldman’s college football freaks list, ranked at No.75 amongst the entire country due to his impressive numbers in the weight room. A junior at the time, the former Georgia 5A wrestling state champion power cleaned 375 pounds in the offseason, while bench pressing 450 and squatting 600.

Once an unranked recruit with just five total offers out of high school, Hurst now becomes one of the top available linemen in the portal and is likely to see plenty of interest. While only playing under Sumrall for half of his time at the University, he seems to have a strong connection with the coach, like much of the Green Wave roster, making a decision to return to the school last season despite interest from bigger programs.

“How he gets everyone going, bringing everyone together. Just the unity.” Hurst said about Sumrall when talking about his decision to come back for the 2025 season. “He just makes it feel like family.”

Florida will likely be heavily involved in the race for Hurst once the portal opens, as the Gators were already expected to be in the market for a guard this offseason, with starting guard Damieon George and depth piece Kamryn Waites both graduating this year. Of the two Gator guards expected to return in 2026, Knijeah Harris and Roderick Kearney were both graded far worse than Hurst, with much less experience.

Though Sumrall made it clear he would not communicate with any Tulane player before they entered the portal, Hurst will likely hear from the Gators coach quickly now that a decision has been made on his future.

“I’ve told the team at Tulane I will not talk to them about going into the portal at all. If any guy goes in the portal, and they’re good enough to play here, then I’ll recruit them. But I’ll have zero conversations.” Sumrall said recently during an appearance on Wake Up Barstool.

Florida is expected to be aggressive in the portal once it officially opens, with Hurst a name to watch as Sumrall and staff build their roster heading into 2026.

