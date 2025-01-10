Gators Face Big Challenge in Arkansas after Blowing Out Tennessee
The Florida Gators stunned the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers by 30 points on Tuesday in their 73-43 victory on Tuesday. The Gators smothered the Vols, limiting them to just 21.4% shooting from the field.
Tennessee looked simultaneously lost and hopeless in a game where Florida jumped on them and refused to relent. The Gators did an outstanding job of putting the loss to the Kentucky Wildcats behind them. Now, they must do the same after a big victory in order to avoid a letdown in Fayetteville against the 11-3 Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday.
Denzel Checks In
Starter Walter Clayton, Jr. could not stay away from fouling. As a result, Denzel Aberdeen jumped to the rescue. Off the bench, the junior guard scored a season-high 16, adding two threes in just 20 minutes. After the game, Head Coach Todd Golden effusively praised Aberdeen's play.
“‘Zel’s super important to us," said Golden. "Obviously, doesn’t start, but he's the only other perimeter player that's getting consistent minutes. When he plays well, we're really, really good. I thought he did some good things last Saturday, but some things that we need more from him, and tonight we got more from him. He had 16 in 20 minutes."
What Comes Next
After years of looking for an identity, the Razorbacks brought former Kentucky head coach John Calipari to town. Calipari brings a tough mindset to a program that truly needed it. Calipari, while he doesn't mind the three-pointer, he assembled a team that will attack the basket.
For context, Arkansas ranks 15th in Division 1 in field goal percentage (.498). Looking deeper into the video and the numbers, their leading scorer, forward Adou Thiero shoots 61% from the field.
Arkansas wants to attack the paint offensively and protect the rim defensively. Averaging six blocks per game, Florida will need to contend with an opponent that wants to turn the game into a physical contest. Moreover, with such tough play, Arkansas wants to get to the line where the make 71% of their free throws.
Overview
Florida took the fight to Tennessee, handing a No. 1 team the worst loss since UCLA defeated Houston 101-69 during the 1968 Final Four. That level of decisive victory should send three messages.
First, the SEC now knows that Florida is not only a major player in the conference, but can shut down any offense.
Next, Florida put together an outstanding game, hitting on all aspects of the game, erasing the taste of the Kentucky defeat.
Lastly, Florida must put the Tennessee game on the shelf and turn its collective focus towards Arkansas to avoid a letdown.