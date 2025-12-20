Former Gators DB Elevated To Atlanta Falcons Active Roster

After spending the past month on the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad, a former Florida Gators defensive back will be returning to the NFL.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Atlanta Falcons have elevated C.J. Henderson to their active roster.

The move came shortly after Atlanta waived veteran kick returner Jamal Agnew, opening up a spot for the former Gator.

Henderson has spent multiple stints on Atlanta’s practice squad this season and was most recently re-signed on Nov. 13.

He spent the offseason with the Falcons, but was ultimately waived during final roster cuts on Aug. 26.

The former No. 9 overall pick spent time on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ active roster during the 2024 season but did not appear in a game.

His most recent action came with the Carolina Panthers in 2023, when he started seven games while finishing with 39 tackles and two pass deflections.

He saw the most playing time of his career in 2022, starting in 10 contests for the Carolina Panthers and finishing with 58 tackles, two interceptions and six pass breakups.

The Miami native has started 32 games and appeared in 49 throughout his five year NFL career, totaling 172 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and 16 pass deflections.

He was originally drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars, but has also spent time with the Houston Texans.

A Look At His Gators Career

Henderson earned All-SEC honors during each of his three seasons as a Gator, including a First Team All-SEC nod during his final season at Florida.

He made an immediate impact as a freshman, starting five games while snagging four interceptions and making 22 tackles.

During the first two games of his collegiate career (against Michigan and Tennessee) he returned an interception for a touchdown, becoming the first freshman in program history to do so.

His best season in the orange and blue came in 2018, when he finished with a career high 38 tackles and three sacks, along with two interceptions and five pass deflections.

Through three seasons, he compiled 93 tackles, six interceptions, 22 pass breakups, four sacks and seven tackles for loss.

Only two former Gators, his now Falcons teammate Kyle Pitts and Anthony Richardson, have been drafted higher than Henderson in the past five years.

His brother, Xzavier, also spent three seasons at Florida, totaling 73 catches, 845 yards and five touchdowns over the course of 34 games. The younger Henderson also contributed in the return game, returning 34 punts for 270 yards and nine kicks for 137 yards.

