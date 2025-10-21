Gators Forward Named AP Preseason First-Team All-American
The AP on Monday named Florida Gators forward Alex Condon to the Preseason All-America First -Team. After a season where he helped the Gators win the national title, Condon garners recognition as one of the best players in the game.
Last season, the 6-foot-11 Australian product averaged 10.6 points on 49.3 percent shooting from the field while pulling down 7.5 rebounds and dishing out 2.2 assists. Meanwhile, on the defensive end of the court, Condon rejected 1.3 shots each night in 24.9 minutes of play.
This season, head coach Todd Golden expects to lean more on Condon on both sides of the floor and as a leader. The rising junior detailed his return to Florida after initially entering the NBA Draft.
“It was a long, thought out decision, just got with my family, my agency and stuff, had a good predraft experience, and really worked on my game," he said. "I feel like I’m a different player this year, offensively and the amount of work I put in in the offseason, and yeah, I just thought the guys we had coming back here were too good and it was another opportunity to compete for a national championship so that’s why I came back.”
Condon's name appears as one of only five Division 1 preseason All-Americans. Alongside BYU freshman forward AJ Dybantsa, Michigan double-double machine Yaxel Lendeborg, Texas Tech scorer JT Toppin, and Purdue point guard Braden Smith, the award comes with expectations of the five named to the team.
Last season, the Gators deployed three scoring guards into the offense. Condon lived on entry passes, putbacks, dunks, and the occasional three-pointer.
Now, with transfers Boogie Fland (Arkansas) and Xaivian Lee (Princeton) playing the point and off guard, Condon should show the quality of his touches improve with set plays and the ball running through his hands on offense. Instead of three volume shooters on the floor at once, Condon should enjoy better scoring numbers.
Condon will join Thomas Haugh and Reuben Chinyelu in the Florida frontcourt. With each player standing over six-foot-nine, teams will struggle with interior shots and rebounding, as the trio could combine for 20-25 rebounds per game. Plus, with Haugh's ability to shoot from the outside, Condon will have the space he needs to work in the paint and mid-range area.
Chinyelu will cover the opposing team's best post player, saving Condon from unnecessary foul trouble. Florida will look different with essentially two forwards and a center trailing on the break, which could give opponents a little more to think about, as all three finish at the rim extremely well.
Condon came to Gainesville without much fanfare. Now, with hard work and consistent improvement, he ranks among the nation's best. The Gators start the defense of their national title on Monday, Nov. 3, with a game against the Arizona Wildcats in Las Vegas.