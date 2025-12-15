Florida QB DJ Lagway Enters Transfer Portal After 4–8 Season
Florida starting quarterback DJ Lagway announced on Monday that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal this offseason.
Lagway has been the Gators’ starter the past two seasons after committing to Florida as a top-10 recruit in 2024. He posted a 12–12 overall record in 24 starts.
Lagway posted a long message to social media on Monday morning detailing his decision.
“I am truly grateful for the opportunity to have been part of such an incredible program here at the University of Florida,” Lagway said. “... After much prayer, reflection, and thoughtful consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”
Florida has gone through a lot of change this year, starting with the firing of coach Billy Napier back in mid-October. Interim coach Billy Gonzales then led Lagway and the rest of the Gators to a 1–4 record to finish out the season. Florida hired Tulane coach Jon Sumrall on Nov. 30 to take over the program. Now, Sumrall and Lagway likely won’t work together as the quarterback looks around for other landing spots.
In 2025, Lagway completed 63.2% of his passes for 2,264 yards, 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. These numbers were an increase from his freshman season in which he completed 59.9% of his passes for 1,915 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions—he didn’t play as much last year as he did this season, though.
We’ll see where Lagway takes his talents in 2026.