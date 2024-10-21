Gators Micah Handlogten Provides Positive Update on Injury Recovery
Florida Gators center Micah Handlogten had a positive update as he recovers from a broken leg. He’s taking further steps with his recovery such as running more. He’s back to shooting and is working on jumping more with two feet instead of one.
Handlogten said he’s been positive about his recovery from the start. However, actually being back out there and progressing has helped.
“I mean, it feels great to finally be out there, moving more,” he said. “Really good for my mental state, just trying to stay positive.”
The Gators center suffered a broken left leg during the SEC Tournament Championship Game against Auburn. The injury required him to be taken off the court on a stretcher.
He’s expected to sit out next season to ensure he fully recovers.
“I mean, it sucks,” he said. “I want to be able to play this year, but it's something I've already accepted. It's a new role I've already accepted too, go out there and just support the guys and be the No. 1 supporter.”
As for a potential timetable, Handlogten expects to return to practice as a non-contact participant by mid-December. He could be back in game shape by mid-to-late January or February. In theory, he could be back for tournament play. However, jumping back in on that stage is easier said than done. He can also get himself a full extra year of eligibility as a medical redshirt.
Above all, there’s mental preparation that goes into it. He’s also got to work on some other aspects of his game before getting back on the court.
“That's probably the biggest thing, like trusting my leg again,” he said. “Making sure that I'm good to jump off one and land on one, like I normally do, especially coming from a one-foot jumper. Normally, I jump off one, but it's also taught me how to jump off two and land on two, which I think that that's gonna help me grow my game whenever I come back.”
Handlogten played in 33 games for the Gators in 2023-24. He averaged 5.3 points per game and 6.9 rebounds per game while making 62.2% of field goals.