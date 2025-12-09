Gators Defensive Assistant to Follow Napier to JMU

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- As Jon Sumrall builds his first staff with the Florida Gators, one defensive assistant is leaving the program to follow Billy Napier to James Madison.

Co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Robert Bala is set to join the former Gators head coach at his new stop as the defensive coordinator, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. Bala, who joined the program in 2025, was first reported to not be retained by Sumrall by FootballScoop's Doug Samuels.

Florida Gators co-defensive coordinator for inside linebackers Robert Bala was only with the program for one season. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Bala is considered a young riser in the coaching ranks after a stint at Washington in 2024 and a stint at Alabama in 2023 under Nick Saban.

Taking over the linebackers as Ron Roberts transitioned to a larger leadership role as the full-time defensive play-caller, Bala's linebackers were one of the more consistent pieces during a struggling season for the Gators defense.

Sophomore linebacker Myles Graham had a breakout campaign with a team-high 76 tackles to go with two sacks and four pass breakups. Fellow sophomore Aaron Chiles had a career-high 52 tackles, while Jaden Robinson added 51 stops with a forced fumble.

"He's very energetic," Robinson said of Bala at the beginning of the season. "He wants us to get better each and every day. It's not like you can get better one day, you can get better the whole week every week."

Florida Gators' Staff Changes Under Sumrall

On Monday, Sumrall's staff moves began to take place.

In addition to Bala, running backs coach Jabbar Juluke, receivers coach Billy Gonzales and offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Jonathan Decoster were all reported to not be retained. Juluke has since been reported to be the primary target for the running backs coach at Kentucky.

Defensive coordinator Ron Roberts was reported last week to be the focus of Arkansas' search for the same position under new head coach Ryan Silverfield.

Meanwhile, defensive line coach Gerald Chatman has been reported to be the lone staff retainment by Sumrall so far, the first assistant hiring for Sumrall after defensive coordinator Brad White. Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner is expected to be Sumrall's offensive coordinator.

Staff members who have not had moves reported include offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Russ Callaway, quarterbacks coach Ryan O'Hara, edge rushers coach Mike Peterson, corners coach Deron Wilson, safeties coach Vinnie Sunseri, special teams coordinator Joe Houston and strength and conditioning coordinator Tyler Miles.

However, none are expected to be retained.

Last week, Sumrall said his staff would have a mix of existing staffers, staffers he worked with at prior stops and staffers he has never worked with before.

"I don't hire a staff off of who are my buddies," he explained. "I hire a staff based upon what is the absolute best group of people we can put together to serve and develop our players and win championships at that place."

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's staff changes under Sumrall here.

More From Florida Gators on SI